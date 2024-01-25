Jonathan Frakes Admits Why Star Trek: Nemesis Didn't Work

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" has impacted audiences since it debuted in the late 1980s. On top of the show's seven-season run from 1987 to 1994, the cast members appear in four feature films, and several of them reprise their roles on Patrick Stewart's spinoff series, "Star Trek: Picard."

Still, Lt. William T. Riker actor Jonathan Frakes mentioned that he wasn't entirely happy with how 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis," the last of his and Stewart's big screen adventures, turned out. "With 'Nemesis,' it was as if the Fates stepped in. We had John Logan, who's an A-list writer. We had what was a great company back together again. Tom Hardy was a brilliant guest star," he said in the 2016 book "The Fifty-Year Mission: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams." "My take on it, though, was that there was not enough of the family. It was a little too much of [Hardy's] Shinzon and not enough of Picard and Data [Brent Spiner]."

Frakes is certainly qualified to speak on the creative decisions made with the film. Not only did he direct eight episodes of "The Next Generation," he also helmed the cast in the movies "Star Trek: First Contact" and "Star Trek: Insurrection."