The David And Victoria Beckham Uber Eats Commercial's 'Be Honest' Reference Explained
David and Victoria Beckham star in a cheeky Super Bowl ad, and fans of the couple will immediately recognize that the teaser for the commercial is based on a viral moment from their Netflix docuseries.
The ad in question is for the food delivery app Uber Eats and sees Victoria sitting on a pristine white couch wearing a t-shirt that says, "My Dad Had a Rolls Royce" in capital letters. "So, David and I are gonna be in a little commercial," she says before David pokes his head around the corner from across the room, insisting that she "be honest."
In late 2023, one moment from David and Victoria Beckham's self-titled Netflix docuseries "Beckham" went viral thanks to a hilarious interaction between the long-standing couple. As former Spice Girl Victoria speaks directly to the camera about her upbringing, she explains that she was raised in a "working-class" family. Just like in the Uber Eats ad, David pokes his head around the corner in their living room and says to his wife, "Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?" Victoria tries to demur for a while, but David keeps asking and asking about what car Anthony William Adams drove when she was young. Finally, she has to admit it: "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."
After the moment went viral, Victoria — a fashion designer whose eponymous line has existed since 2008 — capitalized off of the moment, and you can buy a "My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce" shirt on her website (which she's sporting in this short ad). As of this writing, the shirt is in extremely limited supply.
David and Victoria Beckham's commercial leans into all the silliness
Let's return to the Uber Eats ad for one moment. Victoria then tries to explain that the upcoming commercial is a very big deal before David interrupts her again, asking his wife to explain exactly where and when the spot is set to air (at which point, she informs him that she's trying to do just that despite his constant asides). Suddenly, Victoria's attempts to explain their future commercial go hilariously awry when she says the ad will air during a "baseball game."
"The super big baseball game," David responds, as Victoria shoots back, "Or was it the hockey bowl?"
"Hockey bowl," David clarifies. "Oh, and tell them about Jessica Aniston," David quips, as Victoria says that, yes, "Jessica Aniston" will be in it. The commercial closes with text from the Beckhams' sponsor: "Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats."
Lots of companies are using ads for their Super Bowl ads to get consumers pumped up for the ones that air during the big game, and they're also leaning into viral memes and jokes. Hellmann's, a popular mayonnaise ad, has been advertising their upcoming Super Bowl ad featuring "Saturday Night Live" alumni Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, who learn that not only can McKinnon's cat talk, but she's dated Davidson.
Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS on February 11.