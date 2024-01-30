The David And Victoria Beckham Uber Eats Commercial's 'Be Honest' Reference Explained

David and Victoria Beckham star in a cheeky Super Bowl ad, and fans of the couple will immediately recognize that the teaser for the commercial is based on a viral moment from their Netflix docuseries.

The ad in question is for the food delivery app Uber Eats and sees Victoria sitting on a pristine white couch wearing a t-shirt that says, "My Dad Had a Rolls Royce" in capital letters. "So, David and I are gonna be in a little commercial," she says before David pokes his head around the corner from across the room, insisting that she "be honest."

In late 2023, one moment from David and Victoria Beckham's self-titled Netflix docuseries "Beckham" went viral thanks to a hilarious interaction between the long-standing couple. As former Spice Girl Victoria speaks directly to the camera about her upbringing, she explains that she was raised in a "working-class" family. Just like in the Uber Eats ad, David pokes his head around the corner in their living room and says to his wife, "Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?" Victoria tries to demur for a while, but David keeps asking and asking about what car Anthony William Adams drove when she was young. Finally, she has to admit it: "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

After the moment went viral, Victoria — a fashion designer whose eponymous line has existed since 2008 — capitalized off of the moment, and you can buy a "My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce" shirt on her website (which she's sporting in this short ad). As of this writing, the shirt is in extremely limited supply.