The Pete Davidson Joke In The Hellmann's Super Bowl Commercial Explained

Before Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, Hellmann's debuted its commercial to convince people they need more mayonnaise in their lives. The spot assembles serious comedic talent as Kate McKinnon realizes her cat can talk. Specifically, it can only say, "Mayo," but that's enough for it to become a megastar. The world goes wild over Mayo Cat, but some may wonder what another "Saturday Night Live" alumni, Pete Davidson, is doing in the ad.

In the commercial, Davidson walks the red carpet with Mayo Cat, promptly followed by a magazine cover reading, "Mayo Cat Dumps Davidson!" McKinnon tells her feline companion, "You lasted longer than most." The joke pokes fun at Davidson's extensive dating history. Most famously, he's been in relationships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, with the former having a song called "pete davidson" on her album "Sweetener." It doesn't stop there, as Davidson has also been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Olivia O'Brien, Phoebe Dynevor, Madelyn Cline, and Chase Sui Wonders, several of whom were pretty brief affairs.

In the universe of Hellmann's 2024 Super Bowl commercial, Davidson has also dated Mayo Cat. McKinnon's subsequent comment alludes to how many of Davidson's relationships don't last very long. At least Mayo Cat probably didn't commemorate the relationship with a song named after the comedian.