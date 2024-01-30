The Pete Davidson Joke In The Hellmann's Super Bowl Commercial Explained
Before Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, Hellmann's debuted its commercial to convince people they need more mayonnaise in their lives. The spot assembles serious comedic talent as Kate McKinnon realizes her cat can talk. Specifically, it can only say, "Mayo," but that's enough for it to become a megastar. The world goes wild over Mayo Cat, but some may wonder what another "Saturday Night Live" alumni, Pete Davidson, is doing in the ad.
In the commercial, Davidson walks the red carpet with Mayo Cat, promptly followed by a magazine cover reading, "Mayo Cat Dumps Davidson!" McKinnon tells her feline companion, "You lasted longer than most." The joke pokes fun at Davidson's extensive dating history. Most famously, he's been in relationships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, with the former having a song called "pete davidson" on her album "Sweetener." It doesn't stop there, as Davidson has also been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Olivia O'Brien, Phoebe Dynevor, Madelyn Cline, and Chase Sui Wonders, several of whom were pretty brief affairs.
In the universe of Hellmann's 2024 Super Bowl commercial, Davidson has also dated Mayo Cat. McKinnon's subsequent comment alludes to how many of Davidson's relationships don't last very long. At least Mayo Cat probably didn't commemorate the relationship with a song named after the comedian.
Kate McKinnon loved working with Pete Davidson on Hellmann's Super Bowl commercial
It makes sense Hellmann's would promote its mayonnaise during the Super Bowl, given the abundance of classic game-day dishes that require the condiment. Plus, Pete Davidson's appearance has precedent, as the comedian has a history with the company. Hellmann's had one of the best 2023 Super Bowl ads with a humorous spot that includes Davidson, Brie Larson, and Jon Hamm. 2022 had another Hellmann's commercial starring Davidson and former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo. With multiple spots over the years, working with Hellmann's may be Davidson's longest-running relationship to date.
The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" star is back for this year's ad with his old "Saturday Night Live" castmate, Kate McKinnon. McKinnon spoke with People about filming the commercial. She was delighted to do something with Davidson again: "I love Pete, and whenever me and my colleagues see each other, it's just this immediate sense of warmth and family and 'Oh my God, my brother, how are you?'"
Davidson is ubiquitous within pop culture at the moment. It's not just that he's in movies, TV shows, and stand-up specials. He's constantly in the tabloids for his relationships and in several other commercials for companies like Smartwater and Taco Bell. Viewers won't be able to escape him during Super Bowl LVIII. It's Pete Davidson's world; we're just living in it.