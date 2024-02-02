All The Details You Need To Know About AU Baby From Shark Tank

Parents looking for new tricks, tips, clothing, and gadgets to make their lives easier often turn to "Shark Tank" for ideas. More often than not, entrepreneurs manage to come out of the woodwork with something fresh to please them, like Diaper Dust.

AU Baby is the latest product to enter "Shark Tank" with this goal. P ronounced, "Oh, baby," AU Baby is a home brand with a mission and a purpose — delivering sustainability and comfort, while also offering children durability and parents peace of mind. At the moment, they only sell baby blankets, which are suitable for the skin of the sleeping infants they swaddle, and they're made of soft merino wool, with no unnatural fibers used. The product seems to be a decent bet for parents who are just as concerned about the impact that they might have on the environment as they are about having a washable blanket and a comfort item that won't disintegrate without warning.

AU Baby has been in business since 2019, and they're set to head into the "Shark Tank" looking for some help to improve their business prospects. Here's what we know about the company as it dips its toes into the waters and gains the world's attention.