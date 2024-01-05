Whatever Happened To Diaper Dust After Shark Tank?

Appliances that handle disagreeable household chores are always popular on "Shark Tank" with both the viewers and the show's tank of entrepreneurs. The Crap Strap, the Squatty Potty, and the Toilet Timer are just a few examples of the sort of Shark-approved devices that help make dirty business tolerably clean fun.

Among that illustrious fellowship is Diaper Dust. Marketed to parents who have to deal with mountains of smelly diapers all day, the product neutralizes odors with its activated charcoal formula. Founder Regina Crisci explains on Diaper Dust's official website that her invention came about as a matter of duty over doodie; no conventional method seemed equipped to properly deal with the stink pouring off of her son's diaper pail, and so she went about looking for alternative methods to tame the smell. She devised a formula that worked wonders, and she soon realized that her magical mixture could go beyond assisting parents and aid pet owners, those with smelly household trash, and those who regularly deal with medical waste.

Crisci had friends test it out on their own smelly situations and heard nothing but positive things in return. The results encouraged her to form a company to distribute the product she initially manufactured in her backyard. It began to attain a buzz among parenting influencers, which gave Crisci the impetus to try out for "Shark Tank," knowing she needed professional guidance to take the product to a new level.

Diaper Dust had at least one of the sharks going ga-ga for a deal, but have they managed to weather the test of time? Here's what the company has been up to since its appearance on the show.