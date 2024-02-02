Movies Ruined Because Of Test Audiences

Ever wish you could change how a movie ends? Well, if you are ever invited to a special screening of a movie that is still in-progress, you might get to do exactly that. Be careful what you wish for, however, because some movies have taken a turn for the worse after feedback from the audience.

Quite a few classic movies have been ruined because somebody at a test screening simply couldn't resist the urge to add their two bits. Whether folks call for a character transformation that comes totally out of left field or demand an alternate ending that misses the point of the movie, test screenings can have a pretty damaging impact on a movie. All it takes is for one member of the audience to make the wrong comment at the wrong time, and the filmmakers might take out a crucial scene. To be fair, it's usually the director or the executive producers who makes the final decision, but for each of these movies, it was test audiences who sowed the seeds for failure.

Some of the films below were simply not successful at the box office, despite the last-minute changes intended to appeal to the masses, which just goes to show that sometimes moviegoers don't even know what they want.