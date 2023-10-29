Is Matthew Vaughn's Layer Cake Based On A True Story?

In the same vein as Guy Ritchie's wildly popular crime movies like "Snatch" and "RocknRolla," "Layer Cake" is another addition to the world of British crime films. The film was the directorial debut of Matthew Vaughn and starred Daniel Craig before he agreed to play James Bond. But what also sets "Layer Cake" apart from other crime films of its kind is that it is based on fact. At least, to an extent. Adapted from J.J. Connolly's 2000 book of the same name, many of the events of the film are based on the writer's conversations with criminals. In the 20th-anniversary celebration article of the book, Connolly delved deep into the genesis of the story.

"Many of the anecdotes, the short stories within the larger 'Layer Cake' story, were true, recounted verbatim," Connolly wrote for GQ. But he also maintained that he was never a criminal. He wasn't Craig's unnamed protagonist in the film, a businessman at heart who just wants to get out of the game. And never was Connolly close enough to these events to earn Craig's fate at the end of the film.

"How autobiographical was 'Layer Cake?'" Connolly mused. "It might have been somebody's autobiography, but it certainly wasn't mine."