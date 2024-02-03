Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Didn't Get Along With One Cast Member: 'He Was Weird'

When a show goes on for ten seasons, it's only expected that the series is going to rack up its fair share of guest stars. The format of a show like "Smallville" and its monster of the week sensibility makes this doubly the case. However, that doesn't mean that the main cast jived with every single guest star.

On the "Talk Ville" podcast, Michael Rosenbaum broke down "Smallville" Season 4, Episode 2 ("Gone") with his former co-star, Tom Welling, and revealed that he didn't really get along all that well with Michael Ironside. The actor appeared in three episodes of The CW series as Sam Lane, two of which featured Rosenbaum's Lex Luthor, and he did not have a good experience with Ironside. "[I] didn't really get along with [Sam Lane actor Michael Ironside]," Rosenbaum revealed. "Didn't have much interaction with him, but he just wasn't very kind to me. Maybe he was having a bad day." Welling jumped in to add some context for the memory, showing that he recalled it as well.

"Michael walked on the set 'cause he was in the next scene, and Ironside and I were doing a scene," Welling recalled. "Michael kind of waltzed in, you know, had his banter with the crew, and turned to Ironside, and Ironside looked at you and went, 'Oh, you're that guy.'"