Why Was Designated Survivor Canceled By ABC And Netflix?

"Designated Survivor" premiered on ABC in 2016, with Kiefer Sutherland headlining the political drama as the hastily installed President Tom Kirkman. ABC dropped the series after two seasons, but Netflix resurrected it for a 3rd in 2019. With the 3rd season came two new stars: Julie White and Anthony Edwards, who was reunited with his "ER" showrunner Neal Baer. Baer took over the lead role from head writer Keith Eisner, who was the fourth person to helm the series during its first two seasons.

That excessive turnover at the top could have been part of the reason for the show's short run on ABC, although viewership also dipped sharply after the show drew 10 million viewers for its premiere episode. Netflix ended President Kirkman's term for good in July 2019.

On the "Scala Radio" show, Sutherland said the Netflix cancellation likely had more to do with contract issues than ratings. "We had an amazing experience with Netflix, and a kind of freedom that was wonderful," he told host Simon Mayo (via Yahoo). "But the reality is, because the contracts were so complicated and different from network television to Netflix, they didn't book a lot of the actors that were on the show, and they took other jobs, and I don't blame them for a second for that."