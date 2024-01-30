The Kristen Bell Flop Getting A Second Life On Netflix

In the world of streaming services, it's never too late for movies and television shows to get a second chance. This is certainly the case for "Queenpins," the 2021 crime comedy starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Bebe Rexha, and Vince Vaughn. Despite failing to generate much buzz or box office revenue during its theatrical run, the film has gone on to crack the Netflix Top 10 in January 2024.

"Queenpins" follows Connie Kominski (Bell) and Joanna Johnson (Howell-Baptiste) as they concoct an elaborate coupon scam that sees them selling unused coupons from major corporations online. While critics weren't crazy about the comedy caper, giving it a meager 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, the current popularity of the film is reflected in the much stronger audience rating, which sits at 82%.

The film may have been a box office disappointment, bringing in less than $1.3 million on an estimated budget of $7 million, but considering the numbers that it's doing on the Netflix Top 10, where it's been watched 4.4 million times and currently sits in the #7 slot as of this writing, it suggests that the film is getting a pretty big second life from viewers on the small screen.