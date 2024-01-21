Jenna Ortega Teases Wednesday Fans With Season 2 Details
"Wednesday" ranks among the most-watched Netflix shows ever, meaning there's a lot of anticipation surrounding the eventual return to Nevermore. When star Jenna Ortega arrived on the 75th Emmys red carpet, she didn't give too much away regarding Season 2, which still has no release date. But she did tease a slight change in tone.
Ortega spoke with Laverne Cox, interviewing on behalf of E! News, about "Wednesday" Season 2, and the process is moving along nicely. She said, "I've received some scripts now for the second season, and we're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror. But it's really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes and that's what's wonderful about her."
A greater emphasis on horror is nice to hear, but that's not the only change coming to the creepy and kooky series. Ortega went on to say, "There's some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It's a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice." Given the success of the first season, it makes sense that "Wednesday" would explore grander ideas. While the series will up the ante in terms of horror and action, there's one aspect that's getting left to the wayside for Wednesday Addams' next adventure.
Jenna Ortega said previously there will be less romance on Wednesday Season 2
The first season of "Wednesday" had plenty of beasts and things that go bump in the night. It sounds like the team wants to hone in on those ideas more, and it will likely come at the expense of Wednesday's love life, which is just fine with Jenna Ortega. After the character had chemistry with both Xavier (Percy Hynes White) and Tyler (Hunter Doohan), it sounds like she's focusing more on herself going forward.
During Variety's Actors on Actors series, Ortega had a conversation with Elle Fanning, bringing up the upcoming season of "Wednesday." Ortega admitted, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." No doubt part of this development is Ortega becoming a producer for "Wednesday" Season 2 and having more creative input this time around. Ortega's been quite vocal about disliking certain aspects of "Wednesday" initially. When she appeared as a guest on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the actor commented, "Everything that Wednesday does, everything I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle? It made no sense."
"Wednesday" Season 2 being more horror-centric likely comes with the Ortega seal of approval. If Wednesday's not as focused on boys and dances, the show can really dive into her family dynamics and budding psychic powers.