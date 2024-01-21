Jenna Ortega Teases Wednesday Fans With Season 2 Details

"Wednesday" ranks among the most-watched Netflix shows ever, meaning there's a lot of anticipation surrounding the eventual return to Nevermore. When star Jenna Ortega arrived on the 75th Emmys red carpet, she didn't give too much away regarding Season 2, which still has no release date. But she did tease a slight change in tone.

Ortega spoke with Laverne Cox, interviewing on behalf of E! News, about "Wednesday" Season 2, and the process is moving along nicely. She said, "I've received some scripts now for the second season, and we're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror. But it's really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes and that's what's wonderful about her."

A greater emphasis on horror is nice to hear, but that's not the only change coming to the creepy and kooky series. Ortega went on to say, "There's some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It's a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice." Given the success of the first season, it makes sense that "Wednesday" would explore grander ideas. While the series will up the ante in terms of horror and action, there's one aspect that's getting left to the wayside for Wednesday Addams' next adventure.