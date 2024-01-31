James Gunn Confirms Whether Batman Will Appear In Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has at least partially laid out the first phase of DC's new universe, and Bats isn't at the top of the list. The first two projects will be an animated adaptation of the cult comic "Creature Commandos," followed by the live-action "Waller," a series focusing on Viola Davis' ruthless government bureaucrat. Then, Gunn's new Clark Kent will make his debut. After another three projects — "Precinct Earth," "The Authority," and "Paradise Lost" — Batman is set to officially enter the DCU in "The Brave and the Bold." With "Superman: Legacy" set for a July 2025 release, it could be some time before audiences see a reimagined take on the Caped Crusader.

But it might be wise to hold off on introducing a new Batman while simultaneously trying to launch an entire cinematic universe. While they are considered Elseworlds stories, Warner Bros. has two cinematic Gotham City-set franchises running; Todd Phillips' "Joker" and Matt Reeves' "The Batman" have upcoming sequels. Introducing a third Bruce Wayne immediately could prove confusing or overwhelming for audiences already suffering from superhero fatigue.

Gunn had ample experience working with multi-franchise-spanning projects at Marvel. He has shown an aptitude for slowly expanding a roster of heroes with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, so he probably knows what he's doing here. Batman's appearance will hopefully be worth the wait, as long as Gunn hasn't lost his touch for developing super-teams.