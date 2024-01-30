An Oppenheimer Accident Left Florence Pugh And Cillian Murphy Naked At The Worst Time

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy shared some pretty steamy scenes in "Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's historical epic about the titular man who created the atomic bomb. Unfortunately, one of them had an issue during filming ... and it left Murphy and Pugh completely nude while the crew rushed to fix the camera problem at hand.

During a panel discussion about "Oppenheimer" featuring Pugh, Murphy, their co-star Emily Blunt, and actor and moderator Jamie Dornan — which is available on Universal Pictures' awards site — the Oscar-nominated actress revealed that during a scene depicting a tryst between Oppenheimer (Murphy) and his mistress Jean Tatlock (Pugh), the camera stopped functioning. "In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did," Pugh told Dornan and Blunt. "Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing."

Apparently, there weren't a lot of cameras on hand that could replace the malfunctioning one because another possible option was being repaired, so that specific piece of equipment simply had to be fixed. "Cillian and I are in this room together. It's a closed set, so we're both holding our bodies like this," Pugh continued, wrapping her arms around her body as if to shield herself.