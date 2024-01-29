Sarah Snook Faced A Disgusting Body-Shaming Incident Due To A Movie Producer

Sarah Snook is best known for playing the icy, powerful Siobhan "Shiv" Roy on HBO's "Succession," and on January 15, she took home her first Emmy Award for the role. That said, her path to success hasn't always been smooth.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's "Today" podcast, Snook revealed that she was once body-shamed on set over some dessert. Apparently, one of the movie's producers (Snook did not name the film) criticized her — in front of a lot of people to boot — for eating what she described as the "tiniest bit of chocolate cake," at which point a costume designer put a stop to the shaming and told her to carry on. "And all the while, I am dying inside," Snook recalled.

Snook also said that she didn't stand up for herself in the moment because she simply felt as if she didn't have the power to do so. "I was too young and naive."

This wasn't the only instance where someone criticized Snook's appearance and insulted her. She also said a casting director once told her, "We don't really want you because you're a nobody, but the director and the writer think you're good for the role. So what we'll do is change all of you so that you're marketable. We'll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we'll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part."