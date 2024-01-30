The Conners' Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, & Emma Kenney Reveal How Season 6 Still 'Walks A Fine Line' - Exclusive

I love that this show, it's obviously a comedy, but it covers some really serious topics, like death, addiction, and alcoholism. Lecy, what has it been like portraying Becky's journey to sobriety? Have you gotten any feedback from fans who maybe can relate?

Goranson: Yeah, it's so powerful. It's so funny because I feel such joy at work every day. It's funny and the lines are funny and we have a good time. But sometimes when people approach me about the show, they are so emotionally connected. It's not just "ha ha ha." And people have talked to me ... A lot of people say to me that they hope that Becky gets a break. I think they can feel her efforts. They can feel her pain. It's so interesting to think about how those moments ... because sometimes we shoot out of order and whether there's a pandemic or there's whatever has been happening all these years that we've been on the show, but that those moments really resonate with people in a really profound way. And I just think it's so cool that a comedy like ours can also do that. I feel like that's our legacy and I feel like we're still doing it and I feel like it doesn't take away the joy and the laughter. It just adds to it. It just adds more depth and dimension. But yeah, I always wonder if the writers are going to have her in a position where she is up against something. But it seems like she is in a pretty healthy way right now. So it seems like she's finding a lot of balance in her life.



If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).