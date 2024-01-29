How To Watch The 2024 Oscars: Date, Start Time & Where To Stream
The year 2023 was brilliant and chaotic for cinema, filled with a diverse array of productions that dominated the multiplex and our hearts. Now, last year's best films are getting the opportunity to be recognized at the 96th Academy Awards. It's been an exhausting awards season, filled with ridiculous discourse and tons of snubs, but the light at the end of the tunnel is Jimmy Kimmel hosting the prestigious awards show (his fourth time populating the gig) on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Between now and then, audiences have the opportunity to catch up on all 10 best picture nominees, which include the twin flames "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," holocaust drama "The Zone of Interest," Martin Scorsese's epic "Killers of the Flower Moon," and indie breakout hit "Past Lives."
The Oscars airs live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET — an hour earlier than usual. The show typically lasts three hours. Note that it takes place on the day that daylight saving time begins. If you have a cable subscription package but don't have access to a television, you can log in to your provider's portal and watch the program live on ABC.com. Don't have a cable package at all? Don't fret — services like YouTubeTV, FuboTV, and Hulu Live TV, among others, will have the awards special available to stream. Consider signing up for a free trial ahead of the event so you don't have to fork over cash to watch the awards ceremony.
Breaking down this year's Oscar nominees (and controversies)
The fan reception to this year's slate of nominees has ranged from accepting to extremely toxic — so like every year. Considerable praise has been hurled toward the 2024 best picture Oscar nominees, with many agreeing that this is one of the best years in recent memory. Populated by box office hits and more niche fare, the best picture nominees are all worth investigating. The best director category is filled with heavy hitters like Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, and Justine Triet, but "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig is notably missing, which has led to significant outcry on social media.
The same can be said for the best actress category, which somehow doesn't feature Margie Robbie for her beautiful performance as Barbie. Robbie did, however, receive an Oscar nod for producing the billion-dollar-grossing pic. Many were also critical of Greta Lee getting snubbed for her powerhouse performance in "Past Lives." Some highlights from the best actress category include Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone. The best supporting actor category is notably tight this year, with Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo all vying for Oscar glory. Charles Melton was notably snubbed for his performance in Todd Haynes' Netflix pic "May December."
Other highlights include "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" competing for the best adapted screenplay category and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" getting a best animated pic nod, though many were disappointed that the superhero flick didn't get a best picture nomination.