How To Watch The 2024 Oscars: Date, Start Time & Where To Stream

The year 2023 was brilliant and chaotic for cinema, filled with a diverse array of productions that dominated the multiplex and our hearts. Now, last year's best films are getting the opportunity to be recognized at the 96th Academy Awards. It's been an exhausting awards season, filled with ridiculous discourse and tons of snubs, but the light at the end of the tunnel is Jimmy Kimmel hosting the prestigious awards show (his fourth time populating the gig) on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Between now and then, audiences have the opportunity to catch up on all 10 best picture nominees, which include the twin flames "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," holocaust drama "The Zone of Interest," Martin Scorsese's epic "Killers of the Flower Moon," and indie breakout hit "Past Lives."

The Oscars airs live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET — an hour earlier than usual. The show typically lasts three hours. Note that it takes place on the day that daylight saving time begins. If you have a cable subscription package but don't have access to a television, you can log in to your provider's portal and watch the program live on ABC.com. Don't have a cable package at all? Don't fret — services like YouTubeTV, FuboTV, and Hulu Live TV, among others, will have the awards special available to stream. Consider signing up for a free trial ahead of the event so you don't have to fork over cash to watch the awards ceremony.