2024 Oscars Best Supporting Actor Nominees: Who Will Win Versus Who Should Win

The 2024 Oscars have some of the most interesting best supporting actor and best supporting actress nominees in recent memory. But the Academy is arguably going to pick the wrong winners.

Typically, all eyes are on the best actor and best actress statues when Oscar season rolls along. This year, however, the supporting races have us genuinely excited. The supporting actor category consists of heavyweight performances from Sterling K. Brown ("American Fiction"), Robert De Niro ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer"), Ryan Gosling ("Barbie"), and Mark Ruffalo ("Poor Things"). Charles Melton, who delivered a career-best performance in "May December," is considered one of the bigger 2024 Oscar snubs, but this lineup features some of the best work the nominees have done.

Best supporting actress is equally stacked, with Emily Blunt nominated for "Oppenheimer," Danielle Brooks for "The Color Purple," America Ferrara for "Barbie," Jodie Foster for "Nyad," and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers." It's a truly Herculean task to determine who gave the best performance.

But this is the Oscars, where a good story and narrative matter the most, and it's almost certain leading up to the ceremony that the Academy has already has the winner — but that doesn't mean they should win.