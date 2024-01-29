What Barry Keoghan Really Slurped During The Saltburn Bathtub Scene

Anyone who's seen writer-director Emerald Fennell's sophomore film "Saltburn" knows about that bathtub scene. So what were the logistics of filming it — and what did star Barry Keoghan actually drink?

In an interview with Business Insider, the movie's production designer, Suzie Davies, detailed what Keoghan actually consumed to shoot this absolutely bizarre scene ... and also revealed that the actor dove in headfirst, so to speak. For some context, here's what happens: after the object of Oliver's (Keoghan) psychosexual affection, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), pleasures himself in their shared bathroom, he drains the tub he was just using — at which point Oliver slips into the room and drinks the dregs of Felix's bathwater.

So how did the bathwater look so, uh, realistic? According to Davies, they created a mixture of "yogurt and a bit of milk and some water" for Keoghan to drink. Not just that, but Davies said Keoghan really committed to the moment. "He did it four times and really went for it," Davies recalled. "Every one he did was a different kind of slurp."

Davies also recounted how film sets are, naturally, pretty crowded, but Keoghan shocked everyone into complete silence. "Often, when you film things like that, there are 20 people in the room. It's quite tense. But the cast can bring something that's so extraordinary that you can hear a pin drop. So when Barry was doing his stuff, it was amazing. He had no inhibitions."