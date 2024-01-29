Vanessa Kirby Is Fantastic Four's Sue Storm In Marvel Fan Art You Can't Unsee
The casting announcement for Marvel's "Fantastic Four" will seemingly be made sooner rather than later, with rumors continuing to swirl about which actors will be playing Marvel's first family in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most prevalent is that Sue Storm will be played by Vanessa Kirby, who responded in a statement to Variety's Elsa Keslassy in November 2023 by saying, "I don't know. You'll have to ask them. ... I would be very honored to join."
Regardless of who ends up being cast, fans of the MCU can get a glimpse of what the Academy Award-nominated actor might look like in the leading role through fan art, including that of digital artist Rahal Nejraoui (@rahalarts). This take on Kirby as the Invisible Woman features a side profile of her looking up to the sky with the Fantastic Four's iconic logo illuminated behind her, hinting at her potential.
Who might be in Fantastic Four?
While the cast list for Matt Shakman's upcoming "Fantastic Four" film hasn't been made public, scooper Daniel Richtman has reported that the leading roles have been finalized (via Comic Book Movie).
In addition to Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, those rumored to appear include "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach of "The Bear" fame as Ben Grimm, "Stranger Things" actor Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and either "Oppenheimer" talent Cillian Murphy or "Doctor Strange" star Mads Mikkelsen returning to Marvel as the villainous Doctor Doom. There have also been rumblings (albeit not as concrete) that Marvel wants Javier Bardem as "Fantastic Four" villain Galactus and Anya Taylor-Joy as the Silver Surfer.
When all is said and done, until the names of who will play these iconic Marvel heroes and villains are officially announced, it's all noise and speculation. In the meantime, Rahal Nejraoui's fan art proves that if Marvel Studios has indeed cast Kirby in the role of Sue, there will likely not be too many complaints given that she's a talented actor who looks the part of the hero. "Fantastic Four" is set to be released on May 2, 2025.