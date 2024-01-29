Vanessa Kirby Is Fantastic Four's Sue Storm In Marvel Fan Art You Can't Unsee

While the cast list for Matt Shakman's upcoming "Fantastic Four" film hasn't been made public, scooper Daniel Richtman has reported that the leading roles have been finalized (via Comic Book Movie).

In addition to Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, those rumored to appear include "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach of "The Bear" fame as Ben Grimm, "Stranger Things" actor Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and either "Oppenheimer" talent Cillian Murphy or "Doctor Strange" star Mads Mikkelsen returning to Marvel as the villainous Doctor Doom. There have also been rumblings (albeit not as concrete) that Marvel wants Javier Bardem as "Fantastic Four" villain Galactus and Anya Taylor-Joy as the Silver Surfer.

When all is said and done, until the names of who will play these iconic Marvel heroes and villains are officially announced, it's all noise and speculation. In the meantime, Rahal Nejraoui's fan art proves that if Marvel Studios has indeed cast Kirby in the role of Sue, there will likely not be too many complaints given that she's a talented actor who looks the part of the hero. "Fantastic Four" is set to be released on May 2, 2025.