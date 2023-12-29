Doctor Strange Star Mads Mikkelsen May Return To Marvel - With A Twist

To give Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) a fight in his first Marvel Cinematic Universe solo film, the minds at Marvel Studios put Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) in the main villain spot. A servant of the interdimensional being Dormammu (Cumberbatch), Kaecilius and his followers devote themselves to the mission of defeating the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and accessing long-sequestered dimensions — chiefly that of their master. In the end, Strange defeats him and sends him to the horrific Dark Dimension, seemingly ending Mikkelsen's time in the MCU spotlight almost as soon as it began.

However, rumblings around the Internet point to Mikkelsen's return to the mammoth superhero franchise in the near future. According to tenured entertainment insider Daniel Richtman on his Patreon, Marvel Studios is reportedly looking to bring Mikkelsen back. While one may think this means Kaecilius will somehow return in a future MCU project, this may not be the case. Richtman claims that if the actor is to return, he'll do so in a completely different role. It's anyone's guess as to which new character Mikkelsen could play should he come back to the Marvel Studios fold.

If Mikkelsen is truly in talks to come back to the MCU, this time playing someone other than Kaecilius, many Marvel fans have pitched a new villainous role for the "Doctor Strange" actor to take on.