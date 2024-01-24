Masters Of The Air Review: A Tepid World War II Drama

"Masters of the Air" does a good job of capturing the stress and danger of a World War II dogfight, with dramatic aviation sequences that show the expertise and calm under pressure required of anyone flying into battle. In a world where so much of modern-day flying is automated, it's exciting to see the sheer technical knowledge that everyone employed in a bomber would need to keep the plane going under hazardous circumstances. Still, the action often isn't as in-your-face as we're used to in other combat dramas, as we frequently see planes going down through the window of another bomber's cockpit, creating an emotional distance that dampens the impact. Ironically, the show comes alive most when its characters are put on the ground, like in one early episode when an American airman crash lands in occupied Europe and is forced to rely on members of the resistance to help get him to safety. For aviation enthusiasts, the dogfights in "Masters of the Air" will likely be a dream come true, but for more casual audiences, they tend to be a little static.

Although the show has plenty of good actors on its cast list, the ensemble nature of "Masters of the Air" makes it difficult for audiences to connect with individual characters. It doesn't do a great job of developing them beyond basic archetypes, and even with the main characters that the narrative hinges on, viewers may not care as much about them as we should. The writing seems to focus entirely on the high drama of the life-threatening situations they put themselves into, but shockingly few actual character-building moments sneak into the production. In many instances, the extended flight sequences actually take away from time that should be devoted to helping us get to know the people.