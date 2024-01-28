The Big Bang Theory Had A Hilarious Picard Reference Only Star Trek Fans Caught

"The Big Bang Theory" is crammed full of more pop culture references than one can begin to count, be it jokes related to Marvel Comics, DC Comics, or "Star Wars." However, the franchise that the series arguably holds the most reverence (or perhaps irreverence) for is arguably "Star Trek." Not only does the show frequently mention the long-running sci-fi franchise, but it also has "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor Wil Wheaton recur as a fictionalized version of himself. In fact, one episode featuring Wheaton includes a certain "Star Trek" in-joke that non-fans may have missed the significance of.

In "The Big Bang Theory" Season 4, Episode 8, titled "The 21-Second Excitation," Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper and several other members of the show's main friend group make plans to attend a theatrical showing of a special cut of "Raiders of the Lost Ark," only to find that the line to get in is exceptionally long. Sheldon subsequently runs into Wheaton, who taunts him by using his star status to cut the line and get in. Incensed by Wheaton, Sheldon proceeds to shout: "As Captain Jean-Luc Picard once said, the line must be drawn here! This far! No farther!"

Dedicated fans may realize that Sheldon is directly quoting Captain Picard's (Patrick Stewart) iconic line from "Star Trek: First Contact" — right down to replicating the impassioned emphasis on the word "here."