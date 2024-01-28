Who Does Rena Sofer Play On NCIS & What Happened To Her Character?

Even on a series that's run as long as "NCIS," some characters still make an impression even if they aren't on very long. That's certainly the case for Margaret Allison Hart, played by Rena Sofer, who appeared in six episodes of "NCIS" Season 7. Hart's a defense attorney who serves as somewhat of a romantic interest to Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), taking on cases that bring her into direct contact with the NCIS team. However, she may have uncovered a little too much about him during her tenure on the procedural, as she departed after learning about the darkest thing Gibbs has ever done on "NCIS."

Hart's final episode is the Season 7 finale — "Rule Fifty-One." In it, she discovers Gibbs is connected to the murder of a man, Pedro Hernandez (Thomas Rosales Jr.), who killed his wife and daughter. She departs, but not before influencing a new Gibbs rule. On the back of a card that states, "Never Ever Involve a Lawyer," he writes Rule No. 51: "Sometimes You're Wrong." It seems he didn't mind getting close to a lawyer this time, so while Hart was never seen again, she did leave her mark.

Many fans thought the potential Gibbs-Hart romance was the worst storyline of "NCIS" Season 7. However, Sofer seems to have enjoyed her time on the procedural.