Mads Mikkelsen Cast As Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom In Epic Marvel Fanart

Mads Mikkelsen is killing it as Doctor Doom in this exciting "Fantastic Four" fanart.

All eyes are on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Fantastic Four" film. Ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox (now known as 20th Century Studios), fans have been eager to see Marvel's first family get brought into the MCU. Currently, a reboot of the "Fantastic Four" is set to grace cinemas in the summer of 2025, though details on the picture are slim. "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman is set to direct the upcoming superhero film, taking over duties from "Spider-Man" steward Jon Watts. Unfortunately, casting details are non-existent, though rumors have suggested for some time that "Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal is set to headline the project as Mr. Fantatsic.

Right now, the most important question on the minds of fans is who will populate the rest of the team and portray their archnemesis: Dr. Doom. While speculation continues, artist and Instagram user @houseofmat has shared an exciting fanart image of Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Doom.

In the image, the Danish actor and blockbuster juggernaut is seen donning Dr. Doom's iconic green hood. Mikkelsen's eyes are piercing and evocative, leaving the terror he can instill up to the imagination. As great as this image is, it should be noted that Mikkelsen hasn't been as cast Dr. Doom in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" film and that this visual is simply a treat for fans who think he would kill it as Victor von Doom.