Mads Mikkelsen Cast As Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom In Epic Marvel Fanart
Mads Mikkelsen is killing it as Doctor Doom in this exciting "Fantastic Four" fanart.
All eyes are on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Fantastic Four" film. Ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox (now known as 20th Century Studios), fans have been eager to see Marvel's first family get brought into the MCU. Currently, a reboot of the "Fantastic Four" is set to grace cinemas in the summer of 2025, though details on the picture are slim. "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman is set to direct the upcoming superhero film, taking over duties from "Spider-Man" steward Jon Watts. Unfortunately, casting details are non-existent, though rumors have suggested for some time that "Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal is set to headline the project as Mr. Fantatsic.
Right now, the most important question on the minds of fans is who will populate the rest of the team and portray their archnemesis: Dr. Doom. While speculation continues, artist and Instagram user @houseofmat has shared an exciting fanart image of Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Doom.
In the image, the Danish actor and blockbuster juggernaut is seen donning Dr. Doom's iconic green hood. Mikkelsen's eyes are piercing and evocative, leaving the terror he can instill up to the imagination. As great as this image is, it should be noted that Mikkelsen hasn't been as cast Dr. Doom in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" film and that this visual is simply a treat for fans who think he would kill it as Victor von Doom.
Mads Mikkelsen likely won't be Marvel's Dr. Doom for one simple reason
As fantastic (pun intended) as it would be to have Mads Mikkelsen step into the shoes of Dr. Doom, the Danish actor and Marvel Studios probably won't bite. The reason is simple: Mikkelsen previously played the devious Kaecilius in 2016's "Doctor Strange." While it isn't uncommon for actors to play various roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mikkelsen's inclusion would be too large to ignore. Then again, the multiverse is very much a thing in the MCU, so it is possible for Marvel to use that as an excuse for Mikkelsen's return. It should be noted that the fan casting is sort of rooted in reality — rumors manifested in late 2023 suggesting Mikkelsen was being eyed for another Marvel role, with many presuming it was the evil "Fantastic Four" gig.
But it should be noted that Mikkelsen never ruled out a return as his nefarious "Doctor Strange" character. While speaking with IGN in 2017, the actor expressed interest in coming back to the franchise. "You can always go back, and it's always interesting to see these character's stories, and yes, I wouldn't mind going back and doing that," he told the outlet. At the end of "Doctor Strange," Kaecilius was simply banished, so the character is technically still alive.
Following the release of "Doctor Strange," Mikkelsen has kept extremely busy, lending his talents to box-office fare and smaller productions. He most notably appeared in Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" that same year. He also stepped into the shoes of Gellert Grindelwald for 2022's "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." And in 2023, he reteamed with Lucasfilm to star opposite Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."