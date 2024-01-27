Whoopi Goldberg Has Strong Feelings About The Barbie Oscar Snubs

Oscar nominations are out, but much of the online discussion hasn't been about who received recognition. As is the case every year, people have thoughts on who they think got snubbed, and this time around, the two biggest snubs being discussed are Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missing out on best actress and best director nominations for "Barbie." One person who isn't losing sleep over this debate is Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg.

The hosts of "The View" brought up the snubs, with Alyssa Farah Griffin kicking things off by saying, "Did they miss the whole moral of the story of 'Barbie?' Of course, we celebrate just Ken, not the woman who's the lead in it and the icon in it." This is in reference to Ryan Gosling getting a best supporting actor nomination for the same movie. However, Goldberg pushed back on that assertion, clarifying that "everybody doesn't win." She elaborated that there can only be so many nominees, so people may not see their favorites represented. "There are no snubs," she concluded. "That's what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting."

"Barbie" did secure eight Oscar nominations, including best picture. And Robbie and Gerwig could still be winners come Oscar night, with Robbie up for that best picture award for her work as a producer and Gerwig in contention for best adapted screenplay along with co-writer Noah Baumbach.