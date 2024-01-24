Barbie's Ryan Gosling Gets Candid In Statement On Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie Snubs

In the aftermath of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscar nomination snubs for directing and starring in "Barbie," Ken himself is speaking out.

Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for the movie for his supporting turn as Ken to Robbie's main Barbie, has released a statement that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter (among other outlets). Gerwig and Robbie earned nominations for writing and producing, respectively, but like so many others, Gosling clearly found it egregious that their accomplishments weren't fully acknowledged.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," Gosling wrote.

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film," the actor continued, noting their absences in the best director and best actress categories. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."