How The Big Bang Theory Ruined Sara Rue's Character Dr. Stephanie Barnett

Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) are the endgame couple on "The Big Bang Theory" — but that doesn't mean the two didn't explore relationships with other (temporary) characters. Enter Dr. Stephanie Barnett, a surgical resident played by Sara Rue.

After Stephanie very nearly dates one of Leonard's best friends, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), the two strike up a relationship. However, the pairing is ultimately doomed — and not just because Penny and Leonard are destined to be together. Sure, the two have solid chemistry at first, but the tryst goes sour pretty quickly, especially when Stephanie crosses some serious boundaries by essentially moving all of her belongings into Leonard's apartment without asking him. Not only that, but Leonard finds that he has trouble having real discussions with Stephanie because she's so sensitive. Whenever he points out something about their relationship that's bothering him, she starts crying, and then the two have sex.

The character's short tenure isn't Rue's fault; she does an excellent job as Stephanie. It's the show's fault. Stephanie is a brilliant, skilled, and confident future surgeon who suddenly transforms into a needy, pathetic stereotype over Leonard Hofstadter. She had real potential to pose an actual threat to Penny and Leonard's obviously telegraphed future, but instead, she got relegated to the graveyard of "Big Bang Theory" relationships past. Even her exit was a disservice to both Rue and Stephanie, as she disappeared from the show without Leonard even dumping her on-screen.