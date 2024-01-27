Abigail Release Date, Cast, And More Details
Before Radio Silence Productions became a well-known name in the world of horror, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella were nascent filmmakers messing around on YouTube, where they achieved viral success with their short films. The trio's big-screen debut was a segment in 2012's "V/H/S." They've been on a horror tear ever since, releasing projects like "Devil's Due," "Southbound," and "Ready or Not."
In 2020, it was announced that Radio Silence would be the new stewards of the "Scream" franchise. The trio helmed "Scream" — the franchise's first new installment since Wes Craven's death in 2015 — as well as "Scream VI." In August 2023, Bloody Disgusting reported that Radio Silence wouldn't return to direct "Scream VII" in order to pursue other projects — namely, a monster flick for Universal Pictures that was taking up much of their time.
After months of the Radio Silence team keeping things very close to the chest, it's clear that they were talking about "Abigail." Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming horror film.
When will Abigail be released?
Radio Silence's involvement in "Abigail" was first announced in April 2023, when the project was still an untitled monster thriller. According to Deadline, the Radio Silence team had initially planned on making "Abigail" immediately after "Scream." The revived franchise was so successful, however, that the filmmakers put "Abigail" on the back burner in order to make "Scream VI."
More delays were in store for "Abigail." Production on the film began in Spring 2023 in Dublin, as confirmed by Radio Silence honcho Tyler Gillett. The director told KFTV, "The tease is that we're in Ireland prepping it right now. It is hopefully gonna get up and shooting in the next few weeks." Star Melissa Barrera added that the cast would be in Dublin for two months. Still, production was put on pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Despite the postponement, "Abigail" is still on track to hit its original release date of April 19, 2024.
On December 15, star Alisha Weir took to Instagram to post pictures of the "Abigail" wrap party. The caption reads, "I can't wait for everyone to see this amazing movie!"
What is the plot of Abigail?
"Abigail" follows a kidnapping gone very wrong. In the forthcoming film, a group of kidnappers assemble for a seemingly easy mission: to abduct the 12-year-old daughter of an all-powerful figure in the underworld. If they can successfully capture and keep an eye on the girl overnight, the kidnappers will get $50 million in ransom money. There is one little wrinkle in the plan, though. Abigail is a vicious vampire hellbent on killing her captors. "It's a crime movie that gets hijacked by a monster movie," Radio Silence honcho Tyler Gillett told Entertainment Weekly. "It's going to be a bloodbath."
"Abigail" was initially titled "Dracula's Daughter," a reference to Universal Pictures' eerie 1936 movie of the same name. A sequel to 1931's "Dracula," the movie follows Countess Marya Zeleska (Gloria Holden) as the titular daughter, who aims to destroy her late father's body so she can free herself from his powers and live a normal existence. It's a far cry from "Abigail" (for one, the original daughter is an adult), so it's little surprise the name didn't stick. 2024's "Dracula's Daughter" became "Abducting Abigail," before it was finally shortened to "Abigail."
Who is starring in Abigail?
"Abigail" features a dynamic ensemble cast of monsters and captors who are trapped together in a mansion. The headlining star is youngster Alisha Weir, the Irish actress best known for leading Netflix's "Matilda: The Musical." The adaptation earned a BAFTA for outstanding British film.
The first name to be cast in "Abigail" was Melissa Barrera back in April 2023. Barrera previously worked with the Radio Silence gang as one of the fresh faces of the revived "Scream" franchise, before her controversial firing from "Scream 7." "We're so damn excited to get to work with Melissa again," Tyler Gillett told Entertainment Weekly. With "Abigail," Barrera continues to secure her position as one of Hollywood's most in-demand scream queens. She's also known for starring in "In the Heights."
Another notable "Abigail" cast member is the late Angus Cloud, who came to prominence playing Fezco on "Euphoria." Cloud sadly passed away on July 21, 2023.
Other cast members include Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, William Catlett, and "Breaking Bad" star Giancarlo Esposito.
Who is directing and producing Abigail?
The directing and producing team behind "Abigail" is a collective of past collaborators. The film is co-directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who previously co-directed "Ready or Not," "Scream," and "Scream VI." Radio Silence's Chad Villella serves as a producer alongside fellow "Scream" producers William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt, as well as "Ready or Not" producer Tripp Vinson.
Radio Silence has previously worked with Paramount Pictures, and "Abigail" marks the production company's first collaboration with Universal Pictures. The production team has praised the relationship with Universal as an exciting prospect, as it certainly would be for any horror aficionado. Between the 1930s and the 1950s, the studio produced some of the most famous on-screen monsters of all time, including Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Mummy. Later, it was the home of horror classics like "The Birds," "Jaws," and "The Thing."
With "Abigail," Universal hopes to tap into the same mindset as its recent films, "The Invisible Man" and "Renfield," both of which offer modern twists on classic Universal monsters.
Is there a trailer for Abigail?
The "Abigail" trailer dropped on January 11, and it embraces a classic horror movie truism: little girls are creepy. Especially when said girls are outfitted with razor-sharp teeth and tutus.
Initially, the trailer unfolds like a classic heist movie. A gang of anonymous criminals is assembled, each presumably with their own set of skills. Joey (Melissa Barrera) is tasked with watching Abigail (Alisha Weir), and the two appear to bond. But the set-up is a red herring. Abigail says menacingly, "I'm sorry about what's gonna happen to you." The girl shows off her monstrous fangs and superhuman strength, and Joey delivers the kicker: "We kidnapped a f***ing vampire."
The dark comedy shines in the trailer, which shows the criminals rattling off different pop culture vampires as they figure out how to kill Abigail. Meanwhile, Abigail twirls around the house in her ballerina get-up, doing pliés and taking names. Blood and gore abound, as does a TikTok-friendly dance move in the vein of "M3GAN."