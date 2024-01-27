Abigail Release Date, Cast, And More Details

Before Radio Silence Productions became a well-known name in the world of horror, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella were nascent filmmakers messing around on YouTube, where they achieved viral success with their short films. The trio's big-screen debut was a segment in 2012's "V/H/S." They've been on a horror tear ever since, releasing projects like "Devil's Due," "Southbound," and "Ready or Not."

In 2020, it was announced that Radio Silence would be the new stewards of the "Scream" franchise. The trio helmed "Scream" — the franchise's first new installment since Wes Craven's death in 2015 — as well as "Scream VI." In August 2023, Bloody Disgusting reported that Radio Silence wouldn't return to direct "Scream VII" in order to pursue other projects — namely, a monster flick for Universal Pictures that was taking up much of their time.

After months of the Radio Silence team keeping things very close to the chest, it's clear that they were talking about "Abigail." Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming horror film.