Whatever Happened To Safe Catch After Shark Tank?

They may be a popular school lunch staple, but tuna sandwiches come with a hidden danger. Tuna often absorbs the odorless chemical pollutant mercury, which, in large enough amounts, poses a serious risk to the cognitive and nervous system, with children and pregnant mothers especially prone. Over time, people may deal with issues ranging from impaired vision and tremors to memory loss.

Entrepreneurs and childhood friends Sean Wittenberg and Bryan Boches aim to combat this dilemma with their company Safe Catch. When Wittenberg's mom was diagnosed with mercury poisoning in 2004, he initially sought to develop technology that would fast-track mercury detection in tuna and could be used by government and federal operations. When he failed to find places to adopt his machine, Wittenberg and Boches created their own tuna brand with mercury concentration standards ten times stricter than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, not only does their tuna come from sustainable resources, but they also hand-pack their tuna rather than machine processing to retain the fish's nutrients.

In our increasingly health-conscious society, Safe Catch has been on the rise, with major outlets such as GQ, Time Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal, among others, commending the company's efforts. But how will the tuna fare when thrown into the "Shark Tank?"