BRLO Commercial Spoofs Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein Ad - And It's Hilarious
Building on his emergence as one of 2023's biggest stars, a ripped Jeremy Allen White appeared in a Calvin Klein ad near the start of 2024, showing off the muscles he built playing real-life pro wrestler Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw." White bulked up big time to play the wrestling star, and Calvin Klein effectively gave him an occasion to show off a somewhat leaner physique he developed in the film's wake. Weeks after this ad premiered, a German beer brand called BRLO debuted a commercial spoofing the underwear campaign.
BRLO's commercial opens on a man (played by actor Gerrard Woodward) walking down a street in Berlin — later identifiable by the city's Fernsehturm tower — that closely resembles a New York City street at the start of the Calvin Klein ad. This man is dressed identically to White, but he doesn't have the same movie star ripped physique. He strips down to his underwear after mimicking virtually every single beat from White's Calvin Klein commercial but takes things one step further when he winds up on a rooftop couch in nothing more than a pair of shoes and socks.
The ad is for a new non-alcoholic offering from the German brewery called Naked, hence the decision to strip down its star even more than White did for the iconic underwear brand.
Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein commercial became something of a cultural phenomenon
The fact that Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein commercial spawned a parody so soon after its debut is unsurprising. On YouTube, for instance, the ad amassed millions of views, helping generate major value for the brand. Overall, reactions to the underwear ad are mixed — some have effusively praised the Calvin Klein campaign, while others have argued against what they consider the objectification of its star. In short, it was ripe for parody.
BRLO's commercial, for what it's worth, was met with little more than positivity. That said, the component that generated the lion's share of discussion among YouTube commenters was its soundtrack. Lots of people who watched the commercial shouted out the song in its background which closely resembles its inspiration's musical accompaniment. The beer brand's social media manager revealed that it's an original composition by an artist named Malte Hagemeister.
"The commercial is a masterpiece!" wrote a YouTube user in one of many short, positive comments. Given its cultural impact, it was only a matter of time before someone spoofed White's Calvin Klein ad. BRLO happened to get there first, generating plenty of appreciation for their spoof and some hype for their product as a result.