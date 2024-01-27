BRLO Commercial Spoofs Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein Ad - And It's Hilarious

Building on his emergence as one of 2023's biggest stars, a ripped Jeremy Allen White appeared in a Calvin Klein ad near the start of 2024, showing off the muscles he built playing real-life pro wrestler Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw." White bulked up big time to play the wrestling star, and Calvin Klein effectively gave him an occasion to show off a somewhat leaner physique he developed in the film's wake. Weeks after this ad premiered, a German beer brand called BRLO debuted a commercial spoofing the underwear campaign.

BRLO's commercial opens on a man (played by actor Gerrard Woodward) walking down a street in Berlin — later identifiable by the city's Fernsehturm tower — that closely resembles a New York City street at the start of the Calvin Klein ad. This man is dressed identically to White, but he doesn't have the same movie star ripped physique. He strips down to his underwear after mimicking virtually every single beat from White's Calvin Klein commercial but takes things one step further when he winds up on a rooftop couch in nothing more than a pair of shoes and socks.

The ad is for a new non-alcoholic offering from the German brewery called Naked, hence the decision to strip down its star even more than White did for the iconic underwear brand.