Why Jeremy Allen White Looks So Ripped In His Steamy Calvin Klein Commercial

Between "The Iron Claw" and Season 2 of "The Bear" — the year's best comedy according to Looper's 2023 TV awards — it's hardly controversial to suggest that Jeremy Allen White was 2023's biggest breakout star. Building on that momentum, White became the new face of Calvin Klein's men's underwear line in a photo and video ad campaign during the first week of 2024. In his debut Calvin Klein TV commercial, White is walking down a nearly empty New York City street before ascending a fire escape to an urban rooftop. There he quickly removes a tight tank top and a pair of short black shorts before hitting a pull-up bar a couple of times and climbing onto a scenic rooftop couch. All the while the camera finds new ways to ogle at his shredded, scantily clad physique.

White's musculature in this commercial, including prominent six pack abs, is the result of slimming down after his "Iron Claw" training regimen. To play professional wrestler Kerry Von Erich, he ate excessive portions of food in conjunction with heavy weight training and limited cardio. As a result, he built up massive muscles.

In a GQ interview about his Calvin Klein ads, White revealed that he slimmed down plenty after completing work on "The Iron Claw." Given his still-impressive physique, he most likely maintained an active exercise routine while lowering his caloric during this time, resulting in starker definition of the muscles he already had.