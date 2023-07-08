Diablo Cody Now Understands Why Her 'Girl-Boss' Barbie Movie Never Came Together

Given the fever pitch of anticipation for the upcoming "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie, it seems like, for whatever reason, now is the perfect time to release a live-action comedy based on the iconic children's toy. So some fans may be surprised to learn that the film has been in various stages of development for years now, and came close to happening almost a decade ago with a very different creative approach.

A GQ article on the "Barbie" movie that wasn't reveals that Diablo Cody was one of the writers hired to try and put a unique spin on the material. And according to Cody herself, the zeitgeist just wasn't where it needed to be for such a movie to happen back in 2014. "When I was first hired for this, I don't think the culture had not embraced the femme or the bimbo as valid feminist archetypes yet," Cody said. "If you look up 'Barbie' on TikTok you'll find this wonderful subculture that celebrates the feminine, but in 2014, taking this skinny blonde white doll and making her into a heroine was a tall order."

A subversive take on "Barbie" from the writer of "Juno" and "Jennifer's Body" might seem like a great idea on paper, but according to Cody, it just wasn't compatible with the spirit of the toys.