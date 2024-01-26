The Heist Comedy Netflix Watchers Can't Get Enough Of Right Now

Following an example set by Adam Sandler before him, stand-up comic and actor Kevin Hart signed a major deal with Netflix in January 2021. Since then, he's starred in multiple films for the streaming service, including "The Man from Toronto" and "Me Time." In 2024, he's charting something of a new path in his career, diverging from traditional comedy and playing the lead role in a heist comedy titled "Lift." While its release was met with middling if not outright negative reviews, "Lift" is a hit with Netflix subscribers, holding onto a spot on the Top 10 list even a couple of weeks after its premiere date.

"Lift" is directed by F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed the 2003 heist movie "The Italian Job" as well as the 1995 comedy classic "Friday." In the same vein as "Ocean's Eleven" and other, similar films, carrying out its big heist is a team composed of experts in a wide variety of fields.

For what it's worth, Netflix subscribers discussing the film online largely reflect the negative opinions of reviewers. Nevertheless, whether they like it or not, so many subscribers are watching "Lift" (presumably including a sizable portion of people who genuinely enjoy it and aren't sharing their opinion on the internet) that by the numbers, it's an early 2024 hit for Netflix.