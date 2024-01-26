HBO Faces Backlash Over One The White Lotus Season 3 Casting Decision - Here's Why

Mike White's award-winning anthology series "The White Lotus" introduces a new core cast every season — and the announcement of the Season 3 cast has already caused some trouble for the beloved series and its home network, HBO.

The actor causing controversy is Miloš Biković, a Serbian-born performer who has been openly supporting Vladimir Putin and his regime in Russia throughout Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) asking HBO a direct question about the upcoming 3rd season set in Thailand, where Biković is expected to play a Russian wellness guru at the fictional, high-end White Lotus hotel.

"Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3," the ministry wrote in its post. "@HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?"