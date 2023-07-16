Mark Your Calendars: Barbenheimer's 2024 Successor Will Be Even Bigger, Hotter & Furrier

The cast of Sony's "Garfield" is equally staggering, including Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, and Ving Rhames, along with "Saturday Night Live" alums Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang, and "Ted Lasso” breakouts Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Who, you might ask, is playing the iconic lasagna-loving house cat? Why, Chris Pratt, of course. He's so cool.

Aside from the admittedly suspicious A-List cast and the obvious potential for this to spiral into a "Minions"-level meme-movie, there's actually a decent chance that "Garfield" could turn out to be a great film. For starters, the inclusion of talented comedic actors and writers in the cast is genuinely promising, especially under the care of director Mark Dindal and screenwriter David Reynolds. The two are most notably responsible for "The Emperor's New Groove," a black sheep in the Walt Disney animated catalog that stands out to this day for its sharply irreverent comedic sensibilities and its attempts at innovating the Disney formula.

It also doesn't hurt that the project is being produced at Sony Pictures Animation, the studio arguably responsible (at least in large part) for the modern, post-"Spider-Verse" mainstream animation renaissance. Its recent achievements have raised the bar for what audiences can expect from animated features stylistically, leading to films like "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," "The Bad Guys," and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

Is it absolutely necessary that "Garfield" and "Furiosa" be brought together by moviegoers under the jubilant banner "Garfuriosa: The Fast and the Furriest?" No, it is not. But it sure would be nice, wouldn't it?