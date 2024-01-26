Game Of Thrones Creators Have One Worry About Kit Harington's Jon Snow Series

There's already one "Game of Thrones" spin-off on the air — "House of the Dragon," which has earned considerable acclaim and drops its 2nd season this summer — but a rumored spin-off about Jon Snow (Kit Harington) could be on the way. Will original showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss be involved? They're not sure.

Speaking to the duo about their Netflix series "3 Body Problem" for The Hollywood Reporter, James Hibberd — who penned "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon," the definitive oral history of "Game of Thrones" — made sure to discuss Westeros. After getting Benioff and Weiss to admit one thing they'd change about "Game of Thrones," he asked an important question. "What if, many years from now [...] HBO calls. They still haven't cracked that Jon Snow sequel idea they had in development, and they ask you to take that on. Would you consider returning to the franchise?"

"I don't know ..." Benioff replied cautiously. Weiss got a little more detailed with his answer: "It would be so great; nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show."

There's a catch, though; Weiss thinks maybe the spin-off would be better with new blood. "But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved," he continued. "Also, unless [Harington] has been doing a lot of working out, that's a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around — it's like 60 pounds."