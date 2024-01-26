Game Of Thrones Creators Have One Worry About Kit Harington's Jon Snow Series
There's already one "Game of Thrones" spin-off on the air — "House of the Dragon," which has earned considerable acclaim and drops its 2nd season this summer — but a rumored spin-off about Jon Snow (Kit Harington) could be on the way. Will original showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss be involved? They're not sure.
Speaking to the duo about their Netflix series "3 Body Problem" for The Hollywood Reporter, James Hibberd — who penned "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon," the definitive oral history of "Game of Thrones" — made sure to discuss Westeros. After getting Benioff and Weiss to admit one thing they'd change about "Game of Thrones," he asked an important question. "What if, many years from now [...] HBO calls. They still haven't cracked that Jon Snow sequel idea they had in development, and they ask you to take that on. Would you consider returning to the franchise?"
"I don't know ..." Benioff replied cautiously. Weiss got a little more detailed with his answer: "It would be so great; nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show."
There's a catch, though; Weiss thinks maybe the spin-off would be better with new blood. "But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved," he continued. "Also, unless [Harington] has been doing a lot of working out, that's a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around — it's like 60 pounds."
Benioff and Weiss have one idea for how a Jon Snow spin-off could work
Whether or not Kit Harington has been lifting so he can don Jon Snow's giant cloak again, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said they have at least one thought about the Jon Snow spin-off. Specifically, when James Hibberd suggested that perhaps more time needs to pass before audiences revisit Snow north of the Wall, the two loved that proposition.
"Like in 'The Color of Money' — that was a good sequel," Benioff replied, referencing the 1986 sequel to "The Hustler," which features a much-older Paul Newman as pool hustler "Fast Eddie" Felson decades after the original 1961 film. Weiss quickly agreed, suggesting that they should be a lot older alongside Harington: "Maybe when we're 80 and Kit's approaching retirement, he can throw that cloak on again with real gray in his beard," he said. "One last ride ..." Benioff mused.
Kit Harington is returning to HBO — will he also return to Westeros?
"Game of Thrones" fans can rest easy about at least one thing: Kit Harington will return to HBO in 2024. He's set to join the 3rd season of the network's popular show "Industry," where he'll play Henry Muck, the enigmatic CEO of a climate-friendly tech company who will play a somewhat steamy role in the series. We mean that literally; in the trailer for HBO's 2024 offerings, Harington is seen shirtless in what appears to be a hot tub, telling an "Industry" character that he plans to "seduce" her.
As for that Jon Snow spin-off, it's still just a rumor. It was described as being in development in 2022, and George R.R. Martin, who wrote the "Song of Ice and Fire" novels upon which "Game of Thrones" was based, said that the idea was primarily thanks to Harington himself. "So that part is out," he blogged in June 2022. "Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners since that has not been cleared for release yet ... but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific. 'SNOW' has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason, it was never announced and it never leaked ... until now."
A year later, HBO said the show hasn't been greenlit yet, so "Game of Thrones" fans will have to wait for more updates. In the meantime, the original series is streaming on Max.