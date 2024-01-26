Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV Series Confirms Whether Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Appear

According to co-creator and showrunner Francesca Sloane, the brand-new Amazon Studios series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is set in the same world as the 2005 film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Written alongside Donald Glover, the new "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" show changes everything we know about the film, with the titular couple beginning as strangers who sign up on dangerous espionage missions while posing as a married couple. Donald Glover stars as John Smith opposite Maya Erskine as Jane Smith. (You may be familiar with Erskine from her voicing Mizu in the Netflix anime "Blue Eye Samurai.")

But while the show might have an exceptionally talented pair taking the lead, do the originals appear? Sloane broke the news that, unfortunately, Pitt and Jolie don't cameo, but one of them approved Glover to carry the Smith name forward.

In an interview with The Direct, Sloane said, "I'll be real, Donald and Brad hung out. ... He gave us his blessings and love for the show." Taking the idea in a very different direction than the original film — which saw a married couple discover they'd been lying to each other about working for opposing agencies for years — Sloane is aware of the legacy the film has, even though it might not have stood the test of time like other action movies. She continued, "I think that, you know, that was a big swing and a miss. But what's important plays still."