Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Cast, Producers And More Details
Though the 1994 adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire" from director Neil Jordan was well-received enough, Anne Rice fans got an even better treat with the 2022 AMC series. Taking a deep dive into the author's gothic world of vampires and witches, the show was a hit with critics and quickly became one of the network's most popular series with general audiences as well.
However, as fans of "The Vampire Chronicles" know, Season 1 of "Interview with the Vampire" only tells the first half of the story from the book. Ending on the dizzying cliffhanger that not only is Armand (Assad Zaman) with Louis (Jacob Anderson) in the present timeline but that he may have some kind of control over him, the finale left viewers salivating for more.
While we've known for a while that a second season of "Interview with the Vampire" is on the way, details about where the story is going have been slowly trickling out. With a happy November 2023 update on production and the news that at least one actor is being recast, let's take a deep dive into everything we know thus far about Season 2 of the horror series.
Is there a release date for Interview with the Vampire Season 2?
Though there is no official release date for Season 2 of "Interview with the Vampire," as we noted above, there has been a somewhat recent development that lets us know that we can likely expect it sooner rather than later. As reported by X (formerly Twitter) user @gorrei_vc, not only are there pictures of the final clapboard for Season 2 of the AMC series, but star Jacob Anderson even bought the cast and crew coffee and donuts to celebrate the wrap.
Since a show like "Interview with the Vampire" requires some special effects on top of the more traditional post-production aspects like editing, additional dialogue recording, and sound design, we can't be sure exactly when the cast and crew will be done applying the finishing touches on the new season, but it's been confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Season 2 will be dropping in 2024.
Like many other shows and films, production was halted on "Interview with the Vampire" during the SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, with these updates in mind, it doesn't look like the series was slowed down too much by the strikes, and we could be seeing more of Louis and Lestat (Sam Reid) as soon as this spring, depending on how quickly post-production moves along. For the first season, there were six months between shooting wrapping and the first episode premiering in October — but Season 2 might have a faster turnaround.
Is there a trailer for Interview with the Vampire Season 2?
While we didn't get a proper trailer for Season 2 of "Interview with the Vampire," AMC did present a teaser at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2023. The trailer introduces viewers to the Théâtre des Vampires, a coven of vampires in Paris who use horror-themed stage plays to disguise the fact that they're actually murdering some of the actors each night.
We then see various shots of the past and the present timelines. In the present, we can feel more of Armand's sinister nature, while the past shows viewers how Louis and Claudia come to know the enigmatic leader of Théâtre des Vampires. The trailer comes to a close with Claudia asking about a portrait at the stage house and finding out that Lestat and Armand are already well-acquainted.
This feeds into a famous plot from "Interview with the Vampire" that won't be all that surprising to viewers of the AMC series. After all, Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) finishes with the first half of Louie's story and calls him out on deliberately leaving Lestat's body in a place where he could easily survive and heal rather than incinerating him. Yep, that's right; unsurprisingly, Lestat will be back for more than the occasional flashback in Season 2.
What will Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire be about?
Since the first season of "Interview with the Vampire" ended with Louis and Claudia "murdering" Lestat, Season 2 will undoubtedly see the duo flee to Europe. Here, they'll be joining Armand's Théâtre des Vampires and getting to know his loyal troupe of the undead. However, this will not end well for Louis and Claudia in Season 2. Even if the end of Season 1 hadn't helpfully telegraphed that Lestat will certainly be back for revenge, fans who have read the source material or seen the 1994 version of the story will already know where this is going.
While Louis and Claudia's comeuppance will certainly be a part of Season 2, with Armand's expanded role in the present day and the sinister undertones that this development carries, we could see further elements of "Interview with the Vampire" changed or expanded to give the audience a few surprises.
Furthermore, considering there are 13 books in The Vampire Chronicles and we're only seeing one of them covered over the first two seasons, we could start to see elements of "The Vampire Lestat" or "Queen of the Damned" begin to trickle in toward the end of Season 2.
Who will be starring in Interview with the Vampire Season 2?
Though central "Interview with the Vampire" characters like Lestat, Louis, and Armand will continue to be played by Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Assad Zaman, respectively, one of the lead roles of the series has been recast. Bailey Bass, who played Claudia in Season 1, has been replaced by Delainey Hayles. As it stands, neither Bass nor AMC gave a specific reason for why she will not be returning for Season 2 of "Interview with the Vampire." Still, they seem to have parted ways amicably enough. Both released statements suggesting that the actor's working relationship with the cast and crew was a positive one. So then, why did she leave?
We don't have any confirmation on that yet, but because Bass appeared in James Cameron's massive science fiction tentpole "Avatar: The Way of Water," it could be that she has committed to return for multiple installments in the series. After all, her character is still alive at the end of the film. It could also be that Bass had to choose between the two projects for scheduling reasons.
Either way, we can expect the aforementioned actors to return for Season 2 of "Interview with the Vampire," as well as Eric Bogosian, who plays Daniel Molloy, the writer interviewing Louis in the present-day timeline. Ben Daniels is also set to appear as Santiago, one of the vampires of the Théâtre des Vampires who serves Armand, and Roxane Duran will be playing Claudia's confidante, Madeleine.
Who will be producing Interview with the Vampire Season 2?
"Interview with the Vampire" Season 2 will be executive produced by Mark Johnson, Rolin Jones, Alan Taylor, Mark Taylor, and Christopher Rice. Mark Johnson is a prolific producer with over 70 credits to his name, including another Anne Rice series, "Mayfair Witches," as well as many other AMC series like "Better Call Saul" and major films like "The Little Things" and recent Best Picture nominee "The Holdovers." Johnson is overseeing the Anne Rice shared TV universe that AMC is developing.
Rolin Jones is the creator and showrunner of "Interview with the Vampire" and has previously worked on HBO's "Perry Mason" reboot, along with the crime drama "Boardwalk Empire" and popular Showtime series like "The United States of Tara" and "Weeds." Another producer, Alan Taylor, also worked on "Boardwalk Empire" and huge shows like "Game of Thrones" and has also helmed major films like "Thor: The Dark World" and "The Many Saints of Newark." While Taylor was credited as a producer on the first season and also directed two episodes, it's unclear if he's returning to oversee any of Season 2.
Mark Taylor is jumping on board the Anne Rice series for its second season. His best-known projects as a producer include the Amazon Prime supernatural series "Carnival Row," the Netflix action vehicle "Extraction 2," and the "John Wick" series "The Continental." The team of producers is rounded out by the late Anne Rice herself, the author behind both "The Vampire Chronicles" and "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" series, who was behind the show before her passing in 2021, and her son, author Christoper Rice.
Where can you watch Interview with the Vampire to catch up?
For viewers looking to catch up ahead of Season 2 or for those who just want to relive some of the best moments from Season 1, "Interview with the Vampire" can be viewed in a few places. The easiest way is likely through Amazon Prime, which allows you to add the AMC channel for $8.99. However, if you happen to be an adept binge-watcher, you can likely get through all eight episodes of "Interview with the Vampire" Season 1 during the free one-week trial period, allowing you to watch through the series without spending a dime. Still, if you're not on board with Amazon Prime, there are other ways to watch the series, such as a standalone subscription to AMC+, which costs $9.00 per month.
Season 1 of "Interview with the Vampire" can also be purchased outright on Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime, or the Microsoft store. Meanwhile, other streaming options include The Roku Channel, DirecTV, and Spectrum, offering prospective viewers plenty of different choices for how to watch the series while they wait for Season 2.