Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Cast, Producers And More Details

Though the 1994 adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire" from director Neil Jordan was well-received enough, Anne Rice fans got an even better treat with the 2022 AMC series. Taking a deep dive into the author's gothic world of vampires and witches, the show was a hit with critics and quickly became one of the network's most popular series with general audiences as well.

However, as fans of "The Vampire Chronicles" know, Season 1 of "Interview with the Vampire" only tells the first half of the story from the book. Ending on the dizzying cliffhanger that not only is Armand (Assad Zaman) with Louis (Jacob Anderson) in the present timeline but that he may have some kind of control over him, the finale left viewers salivating for more.

While we've known for a while that a second season of "Interview with the Vampire" is on the way, details about where the story is going have been slowly trickling out. With a happy November 2023 update on production and the news that at least one actor is being recast, let's take a deep dive into everything we know thus far about Season 2 of the horror series.