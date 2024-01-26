Mama Sing My Song: What To Know About The Shark Tank Brand
Getting your kids ready to take on the world begins with an encouraging household. How parents offer that encouragement can have an immeasurable effect on their children, so it's up to caregivers to empower their young ones in any way they can. That's where Mama Sing My Song, a service that gives parents a way to celebrate their children like never before, comes in.
The company provides personalized songs and lullabies for children and their families. Parents can choose between a selection of bundle deals that include either a classic or custom song, along with a stuffed animal. Mama Sing My Song also offers a variety of children's books, artwork, sheet music, and more. All of its items and services are made with the intent of giving parents a meaningful way of bonding with their kids through the use of powerful affirmations and loving messages.
TV viewers will soon see if Mama Sing My Song is worthy of affirmations in the business world as its founders will be making their first appearance on "Shark Tank" on January 26. Here are some need-to-know facts about the company.
Mama Sing My Song has personal beginnings
As with countless other entrepreneurs, Amanda Seibert's business was birthed out of necessity. While trying to find a way to calm down her firstborn child, Seibert created a song on the spot that included her daughter's name. Not only did the tactic succeed in quieting her, but it also became a special bonding moment for the two. From then on, anytime Seibert's daughter wanted to hear the tune, all she'd have to ask her mom was, "Mama, sing my song."
This became a commonly used method for Seibert with her other two children, as well as nieces and nephews. Out of the blue one day, a stranger caught wind of Seibert's talent and requested a song be made about their child. At first, Seibert was in disbelief. As she told Medium, "This idea seemed so crazy to me– 'I'm not a real songwriter, just a mom who makes up songs for my kids!' But I reluctantly agreed to do it. She wept when she heard the songs, and for the first time, I believed that maybe there was something special here after all."
As it turns out, there was. Her services began picking up traction and before she knew it, Mama Sing My Song was a full-time venture with a team of professional singers and songwriters on board. Through it all, Seibert has come to recognize the immeasurable value her company provides. "I never would have dreamed we'd be here, but every day I feel so grateful to be using my gifts in a way that brings joy and meaningful connection to families and reminds children of just how special and loved they are," she said in an interview with Indy Maven.
Seibert's dream to write a book was shared by an old friend
Creating songs for parents and their children to cherish forever became a newfound passion for Amanda Seibert. Little would she know, it would also help bring to life one of her longtime desires.
One day, Seibert received a surprise text message from an old college friend whom she had not talked to in some time. But rather than simply catching up, Seibert's friend had a dream they wanted to share that unexpectedly lined up with her own ambitions. "The message said that he'd dreamed that he was walking out of the gym and passed a bookstore with a cardboard cutout of me, holding my new book that was named after my company, 'Mama, Sing My Song,'" Seibert recalled to Medium. "The book was about the importance of parents speaking words of truth and affirmation over their children, and he just wanted to share that dream in case it might be an encouragement to me. I thanked him and told him that writing a book had always been a secret dream in my heart, but that I couldn't imagine it actually happening."
Despite her low expectations, the interaction proved to be a premonition. Within six weeks of the conversation, famed publishing house HarperCollins contacted Seibert asking if she could write a lullaby book named after her company. She jumped at the opportunity and by September 2022, "Mama, Sing My Song" was published. The colorful picture book not only contains songs that reinforce the special quality each child possesses, but parents also have the option of writing their own personalized messages within it.
Mama Sing My Song helps children in foster care
Kids without families are equally deserving of positive affirmations as much as those in family units, if not more so. With nearly 400,000 children in the foster care system at any given time, Mama Sing My Song has recognized this need and has taken action to ensure that those in need of love get it as easily as possible.
The company offers foster families the same personalized songs and stuffed animals completely for free. Similarly, those who are not foster parents can provide donations to Mama Sing My Song, which is used entirely to give toys and stuffed animals to kids in foster care. This is in addition to the 10% of regular sales going directly toward this mission as well. This heartwarming service has already made a big impact, with over 800 kids receiving the empowering, life-affirming gifts that they deserve. Mama Sing My Song has also partnered with the orphan advocacy program The Archibald Project to provide its website visitors with several resources for how they can help foster kids in need.
Customers have found Mama Sing My Song's services life-changing
Amanda Seibert may have never predicted that her path would lead to the creation of Mama Sing My Song, but it's safe to say she has made the best of her newfound career. Nothing exemplifies this better than the outpouring of positive reception the company has received from families.
On Mama Sing My Song's website, visitors can find a review page with countless positive words and testimonials regarding the brand. Customers have reacted strongly to their received songs, including Logan from St. Augustine, Florida, who wrote, "I'm not a big crier, but tears come to my eyes almost every time I listen to Charlotte's song, picturing her dancing to it with her daddy at her wedding one day. In a day and age where almost every present is a multicolored plastic toy, I am so thankful to have a gift that is timeless and special."
Other buyers have similarly responded to the timeless aspect of these gifts. Rachel Bowie of PureWow sees no end in sight to her use of her song, saying, "Whether I play the recorded tune at bedtime or memorize it and sing it myself, it's more about creating a snapshot in time. All the details I passed along for the lyrics speak to my son's best and most loveable quirks. Thanks to Mama Sing My Song, I now have everything documented in a song that I can cue up forever."
Whether or not the rich investors of "Shark Tank" are soothed by the company's melody, there's no question that Mama Sing My Song has made its mark.