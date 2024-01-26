Mama Sing My Song: What To Know About The Shark Tank Brand

As with countless other entrepreneurs, Amanda Seibert's business was birthed out of necessity. While trying to find a way to calm down her firstborn child, Seibert created a song on the spot that included her daughter's name. Not only did the tactic succeed in quieting her, but it also became a special bonding moment for the two. From then on, anytime Seibert's daughter wanted to hear the tune, all she'd have to ask her mom was, "Mama, sing my song."

This became a commonly used method for Seibert with her other two children, as well as nieces and nephews. Out of the blue one day, a stranger caught wind of Seibert's talent and requested a song be made about their child. At first, Seibert was in disbelief. As she told Medium, "This idea seemed so crazy to me– 'I'm not a real songwriter, just a mom who makes up songs for my kids!' But I reluctantly agreed to do it. She wept when she heard the songs, and for the first time, I believed that maybe there was something special here after all."

As it turns out, there was. Her services began picking up traction and before she knew it, Mama Sing My Song was a full-time venture with a team of professional singers and songwriters on board. Through it all, Seibert has come to recognize the immeasurable value her company provides. "I never would have dreamed we'd be here, but every day I feel so grateful to be using my gifts in a way that brings joy and meaningful connection to families and reminds children of just how special and loved they are," she said in an interview with Indy Maven.