Was Donald Trump President Of The United States In The MCU? (It's Complicated)
Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that Netflix's "Daredevil" is MCU canon, which means the Defenders Saga is MCU canon, which also means Donald Trump is MCU canon — yes, probably as the United States president. The controversial political figure and reality television star wouldn't be the first real-world individual to appear in the MCU — Mantis (Pom Klementief) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) kidnap Kevin Bacon during the events of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" — but he is one of the few whose inclusion makes things chronologically complicated.
"Luke Cage" Season 2 references Trump several times, although never in such a way to prove that his existence within the MCU perfectly parallels his existence in real life. Season 2, Episode 13 — "They Reminisce Over You" sees Luke Cage (Mike Colter) take a more public hand in protecting his home turf. In so doing, he uses the slogan "Make Harlem Great Again," a phrase intentionally mirroring Trump's presidential campaign. To hammer the reference home, another character taunts Cage by referring to him as "Luke Trump."
No one explicitly states that Trump is president during "Luke Cage," but the context provided suggests that he at least ran for the position. What's more, given that Season 1 mentions President Barack Obama and that Trump is chronologically the next president in American history, the Netflix series was likely making as direct a reference as the series was comfortable doing ... but that's not why President Trump muddles things.
Matthew Ellis is the MCU's 45th President of the United States
Like most media, the MCU creates fictional modern presidents to lead the American people. Marvel presumably does this to steer clear of the political minefield, but by adding the Defenders Saga to its Sacred Timeline, the chronology becomes ... complicated. In the real world, Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States. His term lasted from 2016 to 2020. However, in the MCU, Matthew Ellis (Wiliam Sadler) is the 45th president of the United States.
Ellis' term dates are unclear, but they overlap with "Iron Man 3," a film set in 2012. Attentive historians will note that year fell under Barack Obama's tenure in the Oval Office, which is now canonical. Either the MCU swore in two presidents simultaneously, or the MCU variant of Obama lost his chance at reelection in 2012.
After Ellis, there's a gap in the timeline before President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) takes over. Little is known about Ritson other than his term starts in 2024. Assuming Ellis' presidency lasted from 2012 to 2016, it would not contradict Trump's historically accurate election, although it would make him the 46th commander in chief rather than the 45th. The gap between Ellis and Ritson even allows for President Joseph Biden if the MCU chooses to canonize him as a single-term leader.
And that would make sense, all things considered. Marvel seems to value new blood in the White House every four years because even Ritson is already on his way out. Marvel President Kevin Feige already warned audiences to prepare for President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford) in "Captain America: Brave New World."