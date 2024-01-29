Was Donald Trump President Of The United States In The MCU? (It's Complicated)

Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that Netflix's "Daredevil" is MCU canon, which means the Defenders Saga is MCU canon, which also means Donald Trump is MCU canon — yes, probably as the United States president. The controversial political figure and reality television star wouldn't be the first real-world individual to appear in the MCU — Mantis (Pom Klementief) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) kidnap Kevin Bacon during the events of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" — but he is one of the few whose inclusion makes things chronologically complicated.

"Luke Cage" Season 2 references Trump several times, although never in such a way to prove that his existence within the MCU perfectly parallels his existence in real life. Season 2, Episode 13 — "They Reminisce Over You" sees Luke Cage (Mike Colter) take a more public hand in protecting his home turf. In so doing, he uses the slogan "Make Harlem Great Again," a phrase intentionally mirroring Trump's presidential campaign. To hammer the reference home, another character taunts Cage by referring to him as "Luke Trump."

No one explicitly states that Trump is president during "Luke Cage," but the context provided suggests that he at least ran for the position. What's more, given that Season 1 mentions President Barack Obama and that Trump is chronologically the next president in American history, the Netflix series was likely making as direct a reference as the series was comfortable doing ... but that's not why President Trump muddles things.