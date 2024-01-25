Why The Mustached Man In The Pringles Super Bowl Commercial Teaser Looks So Familiar
All eyes are on Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11 2024. Ahead of the big game, several corporate giants have started teasing their advertisements, and Pringles is no different. In the world of snacks, Pringles has always been the black sheep, deciding that their products should be stacked, as opposed to stuff in an air-filled bag. Famous for their cans which feature the mustache-sporting mascot "Mr. P," the figure is just as iconic as the snack food itself. For their Super Bowl ad, Pringles seems to be interested in bringing in a human mascot into the mix.
Pringles' Super Bowl teaser shows a mustached man having a staring contest with Mr. P, whose face is plastered on the product's tin can. The mascot eventually winks at the man, startling him. The mustached man is none other than Chris Pratt, one of the most popular contemporary action stars Hollywood has produced in recent years. For Pringles, Pratt is a sizable get, as he is one of the most revered box office draws working today.
Fans will of course recognize the actor for his role as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pratt has also lent his talents to the "Jurassic World" franchise, which has grossed over $3.5 billion at the box office. The actor has also seen considerable success in the world of animation as the voice of Mario in the "Super Mario Bros. Movie," which made waves in Paril 2023. He's now set to voice as the titular orange cat in "The Garfield Movie."
Chris Pratt is a huge get for Pringles
We're not exactly sure what Chris Pratt and Pringles' ad is getting up to as only a teaser has been released. The full ad will debut on Super Bowl Sunday in early February. For Pringles, recruiting A-list talent for their commercials isn't an anomaly. Back in 2018, they tied down Bill Hader to promote their wide range of flavors, which could be combined. And in the '80s, they even managed to get a young Brad Pitt to promote their product in a pretty cringeworthy ad. And for Pratt — who boasts significant clout in Hollywood — the Pringles ad is just his latest rodeo with Super Bowl commercials. In 2018, he teamed up with beer company Michelob Ultra to create several imaginative ads for the product.
One can imagine that Pratt received a sizable payday for his Pringles ad. After all, Super Bowl 2024 commercials are costing advertisers a whopping $7 million for 30 seconds of air time. Watch Pratt's full Pringles ad on February 11 2024.