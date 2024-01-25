Why The Mustached Man In The Pringles Super Bowl Commercial Teaser Looks So Familiar

All eyes are on Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11 2024. Ahead of the big game, several corporate giants have started teasing their advertisements, and Pringles is no different. In the world of snacks, Pringles has always been the black sheep, deciding that their products should be stacked, as opposed to stuff in an air-filled bag. Famous for their cans which feature the mustache-sporting mascot "Mr. P," the figure is just as iconic as the snack food itself. For their Super Bowl ad, Pringles seems to be interested in bringing in a human mascot into the mix.

Pringles' Super Bowl teaser shows a mustached man having a staring contest with Mr. P, whose face is plastered on the product's tin can. The mascot eventually winks at the man, startling him. The mustached man is none other than Chris Pratt, one of the most popular contemporary action stars Hollywood has produced in recent years. For Pringles, Pratt is a sizable get, as he is one of the most revered box office draws working today.

Fans will of course recognize the actor for his role as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pratt has also lent his talents to the "Jurassic World" franchise, which has grossed over $3.5 billion at the box office. The actor has also seen considerable success in the world of animation as the voice of Mario in the "Super Mario Bros. Movie," which made waves in Paril 2023. He's now set to voice as the titular orange cat in "The Garfield Movie."