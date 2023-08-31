Brad Pitt's 1980s Pringles Commercial Is So Unhinged It'll Make You Cringe

When conjuring the image of a consummate A-lister, fewer names come to mind faster than Brad Pitt. Before his most famous performances, Oscar glory, and an equally impressive career as a producer, Pitt secured his breakthrough role in Ridley Scott's "Thelma and Louise."

The 1991 road film wasn't Pitt's first job. The up-and-coming actor had been toiling away on TV sets and in commercials since 1987, when he landed his first uncredited film roles and appeared in shows like "Another World" and "Dallas." At that point, he hadn't quite established his heart-throb reputation, nor his position as an arbiter of cool. One of the strangest artifacts from Pitt's early career was a commercial for Pringles.

Directed by Lawrence Bridges, the 1988 commercial is a neon-soaked affair featuring some shirtless surfer bros — Pitt among them — in want of Pringles. Think the "Saved By the Bell" gang with a case of the munchies. When their convertible breaks down, seemingly because they're out of Pringles, some beach babes show up just in time with the stackable snacks in tow.

The ad would be typical '80s fare if not for the jarring jump cuts and dolly zooms, not to mention sped-up motion that turns the background singer's voice into a surreal, high-pitched warble. Similarly head-scratching is that Pringles is marketed as "The Fever Reliever," apparently for the Pringles fever sweeping the nation. As one YouTube commenter put it, "The fact that Brad Pitt is in it is not the strangest thing about this commercial."