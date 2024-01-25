Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Trailer Is A Knockout - So Why Isn't It Hitting Theaters?

Amazon Studios has finally debuted the first trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's highly-anticipated "Road House" remake.

In 1989, Patrick Swayze stepped into the shoes of James Dalton, a bouncer who protects a little town from nefarious capitalists in "Road House." The film quickly became a fascination for cinephiles and has achieved cult-like status. Now, "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman has teamed up with Gyllenhaal for a contemporary remake.

In the nearly three-minute-long trailer, we're introduced to Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton, a down-on-his-luck ex-UFC fighter whose glory days are behind him. After a chance encounter with Jessica Williams' character, he's offered the opportunity to be a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. A simple gig turns into chaos as a businessman tries to turn the watering hole into a resort, recruiting Conor McGregor's character to go toe-to-toe with Dalton. Yes, UFC champion Conor McGregor has a starring (and rather devious) role here. From lush visuals to chaotic action sequences, "Road House" looks like an absolute knockout of a film for Liman and Gyllenhaal.

2024's "Road House" seems like the perfect crowd-pleasing summer tentpole for a major studio, so why isn't Prime Video sending the film to cinemas? According to Liman's guest column at Deadline, it's most likely due to an "algorithm" that cares more about "selling toasters" than supporting movie theaters or creative artists.