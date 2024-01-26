Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Admits He Was Wrong About One TNG Co-Star

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Patrick Stewart said he should have been more patient before letting his judgment cloud his thoughts about the youngest actor of the hit syndicated series' core cast.

Stewart, of course, starred as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the classic follow-up series to the original "Star Trek," which ran for seven seasons from 1987 to 1994. Among the actor's castmates was a young Wil Wheaton, who portrayed Wesley Crusher, the teen son of Gates McFadden's Dr. Beverly Crusher. Wheaton, who played a key role in director Rob Reiner's classic drama "Stand by Me" in 1986, was 15 years old when the pilot episode of "The Next Generation" premiered a year later.

In Stewart's 2023 autobiography, "Making it So: A Memoir," the esteemed actor said when he first started working on "The Next Generation," he felt a bit uneasy about Wheaton's character if not Wheaton himself. However, Stewart discovered that the young actor wasn't as wet behind the ears as he initially surmised. "I felt that the teen-on-the-Enterprise concept was a little gimmicky, but I was also put off by Wil's adolescent self-assurance. To me, he initially came off as cocky," Stewart recalled in his memoir. "But as I examined my feelings, I realized that they were not really about Wil or some notion that he should know his place as a juvenile actor — they reflected my own vulnerability. In those first weeks, I wished I had Wil's confidence."