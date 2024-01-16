Wil Wheaton Wanted To Quit Star Trek: TNG After A Producer Tried To 'Sabotage' His Career

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" spawned numerous memorable characters throughout its small-screen run from 1987 to 1994. Among the likes of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) and Data (Brent Spiner) is Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton), who takes on several positions aboard the USS Enterprise as he goes from a mere kid to a capable member of Starfleet. Of the seven "Next Generation" seasons, he appears at least once in all except Season 6. However, this run was severely tainted for Wheaton when it seemed to him that a producer attempted to sabotage his career.

Wheaton recalls the incident in the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman. He had been cast in director Miloš Forman's "Valmont," which he felt could've given him a major boost in Hollywood. Unfortunately, he was told by a producer that taking the job would've interfered with a key "The Next Generation" episode. Wheaton said, "He called my house and told me, 'It's a Wesley episode, and I'm writing a scene with you and Gates [McFadden] that's going to move your mother-son relationship forward, and it's really important to the series,' and he just lied to me."

In the end, he let "Valmont" go in favor of "The Next Generation," only for him to be written out of the script entirely. Wheaton took it as a message from the producers that they felt they owned him, as well as an act of career sabotage. With that, his desire to leave the show behind was born, though he hasn't fully let "Star Trek" go all these years later.