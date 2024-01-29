Who Or What Is The Maxx: Channing Tatum's Superhero Movie Explained

Channing Tatum is bringing "The Maxx" to the big screen. On his Instagram page, the actor shared artwork from the beloved Image Comic series, confirming reports that the Sam Kieth comic will be getting an adaptation from Paramount Pictures.

"This is a childhood love of mine," Tatum shared while posting pictures from the original "The Maxx" comic and MTV animated series. "The truly brilliant genius creation of Sam Kieth. When i was grounded and wasn't aloud to watch TV, this was the cartoon on MTV's Oddities I would risk it all for. Sneak out of bed and put it on and pray I didn't get caught. Even now after all this time it feels some how still ahead of its time. The characters in the this — The Maxx, Julie Winters, and Mr. Gone — taught me things about life. Seeded complex ideas in my young mind that had a profound effect on how I viewed the world and the roles we play, that I only intellectually understood way later."

"The Maxx" comic series comes from Kieth, a writer and artist who previously teamed up with Matt Wagner on "Mage" and helped Neil Gaiman launch DC's "The Sandman" before debuting "The Maxx" at Image Comics in 1993. Working alongside Bill Messner-Loebs, Jim Sinclair, Mike Heisler, Steve Oliff, Reuben Rude, and Olyoptics, Keith's story stars Maxx, a homeless man whose perception of reality includes an alternate world called the Outback. In that realm, he's a hulking figure who protects a woman named Julie Winters, who is also impacted by the changing realities. While "The Maxx" hasn't had a big screen adaptation, it did have a short-lived cartoon on MTV in 1995, lasting one season.