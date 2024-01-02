Is True Detective: Night Country Worth Watching? HBO Series Has Critics United

While the 1st season of Nic Pizzolatto's "True Detective" was widely praised, Season 2 didn't land for critics or most fans. Season 3 was considerably better received, but it just didn't have the same punch. Now, with Issa López at the helm, "True Detective: Night Country" is being hailed by some critics as the best of the franchise since Season 1.

In her review for Collider, Carly Lane acknowledged the high expectations behind this latest installment of the series before writing, "Even with that big question hanging overhead, the very first episode of Night Country should successfully silence any doubters." Lane did opine the smaller episode count when compared to prior seasons but ultimately concluded, "But the best stories are always the ones you never really want to let go of, and True Detective: Night Country will keep you held fast in its grip right up until the ultimate black of the end credits."

In an A- review for Consequence, Clint Worthington discussed how Lopéz's stint is a worthy follow-up to Season 1, writing, "Night Country still hums with that sense of the terrifyingly possible — as seen through the eyes of two cops who've seen the worst of humanity, sometimes in the mirror."

Meanwhile, in a mostly positive review, The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg did echo Lane's criticism about the series' length. "The streamlining of the overall storyline in the 'Night Country' home stretch ... weakens the overall season," he wrote, adding, "but at least increases momentum toward a conclusion that worked for me conceptually."

In addition to praise for the new season as a whole, some critics have specifically pointed to stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as highlights.