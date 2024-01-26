5 Facts About BarBees Bartending From Shark Tank

As anyone who's ever had to pay an arm and a leg for a drink at a concert or sporting event is well aware, people are typically willing to spend money on alcohol. Plenty of businesses that compete on "Shark Tank" hope to take advantage of this fact. For example, a company that produces a carrier primarily intended to keep full cases of beer cold called the Kanga Cooler grew after "Shark Tank," fueled by a deal with Mark Cuban.

A business that leads personalized cocktail-making classes called BarBees Bartending is among the competitors on "Shark Tank" Season 15, Episode 12. Key to BarBees' business model is that its instructors go to their clients. If possible, this means that customers host their instructors in their own homes. If that's not feasible the company offers its classes virtually.

The trajectory of the Kanga Cooler proves that there's money to be made in enhancing the experience of enjoying alcohol. Heading into the "Shark Tank" studio, then, BarBees founders Jessica Blakley and Willow Sprague are hoping their product too will impress one of the Sharks enough to land them a lucrative investment. Here's what to know about BarBees as the company looks to make a splash on "Shark Tank."