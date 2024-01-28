Tom Welling Confirms Whether He Would Return As Superman For A Smallville Movie
From 2001 to 2011, Tom Welling played a fledgling Superman for 10 seasons of "Smallville." Now, the actor has discussed whether he'd reprise his role in a potential cinematic follow-up to the fan-favorite show. During an appearance on the podcast "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," the actor enthusiastically said that he'd return to the character but doesn't know if it's likely to happen.
Host Rosenbaum, who starred alongside Welling as Lex Luthor, tried to ask if his co-star would be interested if "Smallville" co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar approached him with a new project. Welling responded before his onscreen nemesis could finish the question. "I'd be, 'Yes, let's hear [the pitch],'" he said. "I don't know how it would happen." Rosenbaum floated the idea of a Netflix movie set five years after the series' end. Welling was receptive to the idea, though he mentioned he hasn't heard offers to return despite the monumental success of "Smallville." "We were on one of the most successful shows in the history of television, like Top 50. From that show, I've never gotten an incoming call from anyone involved in that show for further work."
Either way, even if Welling is willing to return, the current state of the DCU could make that a logistical headache.
Could a Smallville movie work now?
After the DC Extended Universe fell apart following a string of box office bombs and behind-the-scenes controversies, James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on to be the new heads of DC Studios and course correct Warner's comic book universe. That means there will be a new slate of actors playing DC's iconic characters; David Corenswet is already set to star as Kal-El in "Superman: Legacy," written and directed by Gunn.
So, despite Tom Welling's willingness, it could prove messy trying to bring back another Superman in his own movie amid a franchise reboot, especially after the backlash "The Flash" faced over what some called nostalgia bait. If Warner Bros. is trying to establish a fresh cinematic universe, introducing a new Man of Steel while having Welling return after years away could easily convolute a franchise already fighting an uphill battle.
Still, the future of the DCU is pretty much a blank slate, so anything is possible, especially with DC Studios exploring Elseworld stories. "The Batman 2" and "Joker: Folie à Deux" exist in separate continuities, so maybe one day we will see Welling reprise Superman in his own alternate universe.