Tom Welling Confirms Whether He Would Return As Superman For A Smallville Movie

From 2001 to 2011, Tom Welling played a fledgling Superman for 10 seasons of "Smallville." Now, the actor has discussed whether he'd reprise his role in a potential cinematic follow-up to the fan-favorite show. During an appearance on the podcast "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," the actor enthusiastically said that he'd return to the character but doesn't know if it's likely to happen.

Host Rosenbaum, who starred alongside Welling as Lex Luthor, tried to ask if his co-star would be interested if "Smallville" co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar approached him with a new project. Welling responded before his onscreen nemesis could finish the question. "I'd be, 'Yes, let's hear [the pitch],'" he said. "I don't know how it would happen." Rosenbaum floated the idea of a Netflix movie set five years after the series' end. Welling was receptive to the idea, though he mentioned he hasn't heard offers to return despite the monumental success of "Smallville." "We were on one of the most successful shows in the history of television, like Top 50. From that show, I've never gotten an incoming call from anyone involved in that show for further work."

Either way, even if Welling is willing to return, the current state of the DCU could make that a logistical headache.