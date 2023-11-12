Big Brother Legends Should Take A Page Out Of The Bachelor's Book

Now that Season 25 has wrapped and Jag Bains has joined the list of "Big Brother" winners, making history as the first-ever Sikh winner, it's time to turn our attention to the show's future. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, but the industry is still hustling to fill the programming vacancies left by the months-long work stoppage — which means networks will likely continue to lean on reality TV as they attempt to backfill their schedules. "Big Brother" is traditionally a summer show, but CBS has aired celebrity versions of the series three times since 2018, and winter 2024 seems like a prime opportunity to squeeze in another abbreviated season of "Celebrity Big Brother." Or, the franchise could take the pitch host Julie Chen-Moonves made recently while chatting with Entertainment Weekly and do "Big Brother Legends."

Chen-Moonves is correct in thinking that audiences would be more receptive to a "Legends" season than another "Celebrity" season. As she points out, at least as far as the show's fanbase is concerned, beloved former competitors "are the real Big Brother celebrities." But while "Legends" is enticing, CBS might be better served taking pointers from the most compelling reality show currently airing: ABC's "The Golden Bachelor."

"The Bachelor" has been in decline for years now as the scandal-plagued series struggled to find itself after firing Chris Harrison and enduring many — rightfully deserved — accusations of racism. Now essentially reduced to a pipeline for young, aspiring influencers, the show found new footing by casting Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old widow looking for love, as the new Bachelor. Far from just a gimmick, by focusing on older contestants, "The Golden Bachelor" offered viewers a breath of fresh air, and "Big Brother" would be wise to follow suit.