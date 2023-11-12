Big Brother Legends Should Take A Page Out Of The Bachelor's Book
Now that Season 25 has wrapped and Jag Bains has joined the list of "Big Brother" winners, making history as the first-ever Sikh winner, it's time to turn our attention to the show's future. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, but the industry is still hustling to fill the programming vacancies left by the months-long work stoppage — which means networks will likely continue to lean on reality TV as they attempt to backfill their schedules. "Big Brother" is traditionally a summer show, but CBS has aired celebrity versions of the series three times since 2018, and winter 2024 seems like a prime opportunity to squeeze in another abbreviated season of "Celebrity Big Brother." Or, the franchise could take the pitch host Julie Chen-Moonves made recently while chatting with Entertainment Weekly and do "Big Brother Legends."
Chen-Moonves is correct in thinking that audiences would be more receptive to a "Legends" season than another "Celebrity" season. As she points out, at least as far as the show's fanbase is concerned, beloved former competitors "are the real Big Brother celebrities." But while "Legends" is enticing, CBS might be better served taking pointers from the most compelling reality show currently airing: ABC's "The Golden Bachelor."
"The Bachelor" has been in decline for years now as the scandal-plagued series struggled to find itself after firing Chris Harrison and enduring many — rightfully deserved — accusations of racism. Now essentially reduced to a pipeline for young, aspiring influencers, the show found new footing by casting Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old widow looking for love, as the new Bachelor. Far from just a gimmick, by focusing on older contestants, "The Golden Bachelor" offered viewers a breath of fresh air, and "Big Brother" would be wise to follow suit.
Golden Big Brother could add new dimensions to the competition
Recent seasons of "The Bachelor" have received a mixed reception from audiences; there's only so many times you can watch a 22-year-old say they're tired of dating and ready to settle down before eyeballs start rolling. On the flip side, the contestants on "The Golden Bachelor" are between 60 and 75-years-old and there's no question they've lived. Gerry Turner and the women he's courting have left and lost partners, suffered through failed relationships, and the pathos their experiences lend the show reminds viewers of why they started watching in the first place.
Like "The Bachelor," "Big Brother" casts skew young, but this season featured two houseguests over 50: Felicia Cannon (63) and Cirie Fields (53). As Season 25 progressed, social media noted how much the show's physical challenges put both competitors at a disadvantage. A "Big Brother" season featuring a cast made up of older contestants could not only serve as a competitive equalizer but also a reiteration of the idea that life doesn't end after 40. A new demographic opens up doors to new strategies and gameplay, different conversations within the house, and could help revitalize the franchise in ways a basic take on a "Big Brother Legends" format can't.
Season 25 of "Big Brother" lasted 100 days and broke the show's record as the longest season yet. After dedicating almost a third of a year to the series, viewers are ready for a change, and while plenty would be happy to watch the game's most fearsome competitors return to backstab and do battle with each other, CBS might find even more value in examining the show through an older lens.